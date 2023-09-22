Roma manager Jose Mourinho has publicly voiced his concerns over new summer signing Renato Sanches. The Portugal international has already missed significant time on the pitch this season with a muscular injury. After being unavailable for two Serie A games, Mourinho has since substituted Sanches twice due to the issue.

Sanches managed only 45 minutes during a recent top flight matchup with Empoli. The midfielder scored a goal in the game. Yet, Mourinho replaced him during the halftime break. Then, in the recent Europa League fixture against Sheriff Tiraspol, the manager pulled Sanches off after just 27 minutes.

Mourinho claims Renato Sanches has to play more often

“[Sanches and Houssem Aouar] have to play. They need rhythm and intensity,’ stated a frustrated Mourinho. That’s what Renato is. He’s always at risk, it’s difficult to understand. Bayern didn’t understand him, PSG didn’t understand him, and now we have difficulties.”

“He played 45 minutes on Sunday, then had three days of rest and left after 27 minutes. He is always in doubt. It is difficult to understand why he is always injured. Aouar played the necessary time to regain the rhythm of the game.”

Sanches has missed over 100 total games due to injury since 2016

Roma only just brought in Sanches from Paris Saint-Germain on loan back in June. The deal, however, could become permanent should the midfielder trigger certain conditions. The Italian side reportedly fended off interest from multiple top clubs to sign Sanches, including Arsenal.

Sanches has certainly endured a series of injury setbacks during his career. In fact, the midfielder has missed 111 total matches for club and country since his massive move to Bayern Munich in 2016. The Germain giants previously paid Benfica around $39 million for the youngster. The Bundesliga champions then sold Sanches to French club Lille in 2019 for about $22 million.

Sanches must try and recover in time to face Torino on Sunday, Sep. 24. Roma, much like their new midfielder, is not off to a stellar start this season. The Yellow and Reds have managed just one league victory so far and currently sit 12th in the Serie A table.

