In a surprising twist, Luka Modric might find an unexpected opportunity away from Real Madrid in January.

The 37-year-old has been a prominent figure for Real Madrid since his transfer from Tottenham. His time with Los Blancos has yielded many trophies. There is no denying that he is one of the finest central midfielders of his generation. Nevertheless, this season, he appears to have slipped down the hierarchy.

Modric, while not a youngster, remains a top-class central midfielder. However, Los Blancos already started planning for a future without him. Consequently, that opens doors to rumors of his potential departure.

Young core saw veterans being pushed out

Carlo Ancelotti’s side shifted its strategy away from relying on veteran players. Instead, Real Madrid made investments in a range of promising young central midfielders. In a notable move, they secured the services of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund during the summer.

Since he arrived at the Whites outfit, the England international has truly excelled, displaying remarkable consistency in scoring goals. The 20-year-old has also proved instrumental in creating goalscoring chances for his teammates.

Conversely, players like Modric and Kroos have experienced a significant reduction in their playing time. It is nearly half of what they played in the previous season. Both players are keen on maintaining prominent roles within the team and have no desire to settle for reserve status.

Modric could make return to Premier League, not North London

While Modric is in the twilight of his career, leaving the Spanish capital could offer the former Spurs star more playing opportunities. More intriguing is the fact that he is suddenly connected to a return to the Premier League after previously being linked to the MLS and his own country.

As reported by Eduardo Inda, the chief pundit at Ok Diario, during his appearance on El Chiringuito, Manchester United expressed interest in securing the services of the Real Madrid veteran in the January transfer window.

Inda explained that Modric’s future is uncertain, and there is interest from several teams, including the Old Trafford team. The main concern is that United are currently at the bottom of their UEFA Champions League group, which makes it unlikely for them to participate in the competition after the turn of the year.

Despite this, Erik ten Hag is exploring the possibility of signing Modric in January. The Spanish journalist also adds that the player is eager to play and has expressed frustration over his lack of competitive playing time.

