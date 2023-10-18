Since the start of the season, watching Jude Bellingham has been a joy. The English sensation, now a star for both his national team and Real Madrid, has begun the season in a dreamlike manner. He has been the top player for Los Blancos early on in this campaign.

With his continuous displays of skill in every game, the English international is perhaps the most in-form player. He guided his country to a thrilling victory over Italy on Tuesday night, guaranteeing a berth in the 2024 European Championship.

Although Bellingham didn’t find the net, his impact on the field was undeniable. He played a pivotal role in drawing the crucial penalty, converted by Harry Kane, which leveled the score. Furthermore, he provided an assist for Marcus Rashford, orchestrating the comeback after making a defensive steal near his own penalty area.

The 20-year-old’s leadership is evident not only in his goal contributions but also in his ability to dictate the game for both England and Real Madrid, with both teams relying on his exceptional skills.

Carlo Ancelotti tuned Jude into his new Kaka

At Real Madrid, he boasts an impressive record of 10 goals and 3 assists in just 10 appearances. Many of these have been match-winning performances, propelling his team to the top of the LaLiga table.

His positional role sparked considerable debate before the season began, given that Carlo Ancelotti assigned him a completely unrestricted role behind their forwards. The decision thus forced a shift in the squad’s formation.

Typically, the pressure and adjustment period for new team acquisitions can result in a gradual start. However, the English rising star has transitioned seamlessly, a feat rarely witnessed in the world of soccer.

Jude Bellingham plans for future with Real Madrid

At the tender age of 20, Bellingham has demonstrated a level of maturity seldom seen in newcomers to the Santiago Bernabeu. He has further cemented his connection with Los Blancos fans, reaffirming his deep affection for the club.

“This is the club I want to be at for the next 10 to 15 years of my life. I am loving it there. Carlo [Ancelotti] basically said this position is where he sees me. 100 per cent. When you are around those mentalities and quality of players every day, it takes you to a new level mentally, physically and technically”, he told the media after England’s latest clash, as per AS.

“I am getting a little better each time I play. It was a really good night for us, we all remember what happened a few years ago when they played us here. You always aim for progression. We are heading in the right direction and a very important win for us. I am loving football at the minute. My management at club and country are giving me freedom to play it how I see it.

“Since the last few months, I have been really working on my timing getting into the box and as I am arriving, I am arriving with a big hunger. With the big transfer, the fact is I have to deliver, whether it is a goal or assist or a match-winning performance.”

PHOTO: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT