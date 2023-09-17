Even though Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has publicly stated his intention to remain with the club, speculation over his near future continues to dominate the press.

This summer, the veteran midfielder signed a contract extension with Real Madrid that would keep him in the Spanish capital until next June. It is thus commonly anticipated that he would finally cease his lengthy affiliation with the club in the summer of 2024.

Many have speculated on the veteran’s future post-summer plans as it seems unlikely that he would retire immediately.

Modric had drawn the attention of several Saudi Arabian teams. It was speculated that several of them had been in contact throughout the summer to discuss moving to the Saudi Pro League.

Romantic return on cards

With less than a year left on his contract, Carlo Ancelotti now seems to see him as a backup option at best. Therefore, the former Ballon d’Or winner must consider the era after Madrid.

However, the Croatian star might be at the center of a romantic move in the coming months, following in the footsteps of Sergio Ramos to Sevilla this summer.

This week, Vlatka Peras, head of the board of directors of Dinamo Zagreb, told the media that the Croatian club is keen on re-signing their local jewel. She has confessed that, in January, she would contact the 38-year-old in an attempt to bring him back.

What did Vlatka Peras say?

“He is in the last year of his contract, I will call him this winter, of course. How could Dinamo not want Luka Modric back? I can’t say that I am in constant contact with him, but I know members of his family.”

“It would make sense for him to return to Dinamo at the end of his career, why not? Dinamo will certainly do everything in its power to make it happen. Now, whether that will be enough, we will see”, she told Index.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Pressinphoto