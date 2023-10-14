Pep Guardiola, manager of treble champions Manchester City, allegedly has his sights set on Real Madrid senior midfielder Toni Kroos.

Last year, rumors circulated that Kroos was debating whether to retire or continue his career in Madrid. Given that he had already retired from Germany at the international level, this would have hardly been a shocking turn of events.

The 33-year-old player could have left Los Blancos at the end of the season. However, he instead decided to sign a one-year extension in June, making his total time with the club 10 years.

Kroos is a stalwart in Ancelotti’s side

Toni Kroos’ play so far this season is proof that you’re never too old to achieve your goals. The German ace has continued his stellar play with the Whites over the last several seasons.

Kroos has been a consistent starter for Carlo Ancelotti’s team in recent weeks. Even though younger players like Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga were favored early in the season, he still managed to earn back his place.

It is widely believed that Ancelotti will leave his position at the conclusion of the season, and Real Madrid have a plethora of talented central midfielders on hand. Therefore, it is not certain whether the veteran will return for an 11th year in the Spanish capital.

Manchester City want to reunite the midfielder with Guardiola

It’s possible that this is Kroos’ final year at Santiago Bernabeu. At 38 years old, Luka Modric is being extensively linked with a transfer away from Europe entirely, but it seems that the German still has fans at some of the top clubs in the world.

Reports out of Spain suggest that Pep Guardiola is keeping tabs on the situation. According to Spanish outlets Mundo Deportivo and Defensa Central, Guardiola remembers the good things about playing with Kroos at Bayern.

They only lasted one season together at the Allianz Arena, with the midfielder getting 51 appearances in that season. Now, the current UEFA Champions League winners are apparently willing to give Kroos a $15.7m per season deal, which would make a reunion with his former manager plausible.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto: IMAGO / Pressinphoto