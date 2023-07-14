FIFA has officially announced payment plans in their Club Benefits Program for the 2022 World Cup. The governing body of the sport essentially paid every club worldwide to release players for the massive tournament. In all, FIFA paid out a total of $209 million as 440 clubs released 837 total players for the World Cup in Qatar.

Major League Soccer clubs collected a combined $7.2 million of this share from the governing body. Canadian side CF Montreal led all MLS teams in FIFA payments with a fee of just over $1 million. Montreal had six players featured at the World Cup. Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman, Ismaël Koné, Samuel Piette, and James Pantemis were all named to the Canadian team. Rounding out the league’s top five were Seattle Sounders ($826,757), LAFC ($764,705), Toronto FC ($502,807), and Nashville SC ($393,303).

MLS at World Cup: 25 of 29 MLS teams receive payments

Only four MLS teams did not receive money from FIFA. This includes Austin FC, Portland Timbers, Saint Louis CITY SC, and Sporting Kansas City. However, two United Soccer League teams raked in money from the governing body. San Diego Loyal ($36,501) and San Antonio FC ($17,338) both had players on World Cup rosters.

Premier League side Manchester City were awarded the most money of any club in the world. The reigning English top-flight and UEFA Champions League winners collected $4.6 million from FIFA.

Complete list of 2022 World Cup payments to Major League Soccer clubs:

  1. CF Montreal – $1,040,291
  2. Seattle Sounders – $826,757
  3. LAFC – $764,705
  4. Toronto FC – $502,807
  5. Nashville SC – $393,303
  6. Chicago Fire – $315,737
  7. NYCFC – $302,962
  8. Vancouver Whitecaps – $298,399
  9. Orlando City – $268,285
  10. Philadelphia Union – $257,335
  11. New England Revolution – $257,335
  12. Colorado Rapids – $253,685
  13. FC Dallas – $229,959
  14. New York Red Bulls – $229,959
  15. FC Cincinnati – $208,058
  16. Minnesota United – $190,720
  17. Atlanta United – $164,256
  18. Charlotte FC – $151,481
  19. Columbus Crew – $147,830
  20. Inter Miami – $114,979
  21. LA Galaxy – $73,002
  22. Real Salt Lake – $69,352
  23. Houston Dynamo – $65,702
  24. San Jose Earthquakes – $34,676
  25. D.C. United – $31,026

For a MLS World Cup comparison with a different league, Championship clubs Cardiff City and Swansea City received $645,000 and $580,000 respectively for their players who participated at World Cup 2022.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ANP

