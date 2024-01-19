Major League Soccer has officially revealed their broadcasting plans for Inter Miami‘s preseason schedule. The Floridian club previously announced an extensive fixture list for January and early February ahead of the 2024 season. They will play seven different exhibition matches within the next month.

Although MLS teams typically tend to stay Stateside for their preseason preparations, Miami will travel to four other countries in the coming weeks. The decision to play a series of games abroad was undoubtedly influenced by Lionel Messi’s arrival at the club.

The World Cup winner previously signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the MLS side back in July. Following the massive move, Messi mania took over the United States. Messi jerseys were quickly sold out and tickets to watch the superstar play became extremely popular. Miami, and MLS, are banking that the fanfare surrounding the superstar continues into the new season.

MLS Season Pass to cover majority of Miami’s preseason games

Messi and Miami will begin their preseason tour with a match away to the El Salvador national team on Friday, Jan. 19. They will then return to the States to face fellow MLS team FC Dallas three days later. The match is set to be played in the famous Cotton Bowl in Texas. Both of these January matchups will stream live on MLSsoccer.com (English) and MLSes.com (Spanish).

Nevertheless, the remaining five preseason games for Miami are set to only be available on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass. The streaming service has been the official home of MLS since the start of the 2023 campaign. Soccer fans have to pay $14.99 per month, or $99 annually, to subscribe to MLS Season Pass. Every single MLS match is currently available on the service, both live and on demand.

Messi to face former foe, boyhood club in coming weeks

Following the fixture in Dallas, Miami will then travel across the globe to Saudi Arabia. The MLS side is set to first face Al Hilal and January 22nd. Cristiano Ronald’s Al Nassr will then host Messi and company in a much-anticipated reunion of the two superstars on Feb. 1. Despite the significant time difference, both of these Middle Eastern matches will kick off at 1 p.m. (ET).

A Hong Kong Premier League All-Star team will then face Miami on February 4th. The American team finishes off their foreign fixture list against Japanese side Vissel Kobe three days later. Both of these two matches are set to begin early in the morning here Stateside.

Miami will finish off their preseason schedule with a home game against Newell’s Old Boys on February 15th. Messi previously began his playing career with the Argentine club before moving to Barcelona in 2000. The 2024 MLS season is then set to start less than a week later, as Miami faces Real Salt Lake in the league’s curtain-raiser.

Complete Inter Miami preseason schedule (all times Eastern):

January 19th vs. El Salvador (Estadio Cuscatlán) – 8PM – MLSsoccer.com/MLSes.com

January 22nd vs. FC Dallas (Cotton Bowl) – 6 p.m. – MLSsoccer.com/MLSes.com

January 29th vs. Al Hilal (Kingdom Arena) – 1 p.m. – MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

February 1st vs. Al Nassr (Kingdom Arena) – 1 p.m. – MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

February 4th vs. Hong Kong team (Hong Kong Stadium) – 3 a.m. – MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

February 7th vs. Vissel Kobe (Japan National Stadium) – 5 a.m. – MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

February 15th vs. Newell’s Old Boys (DRV PNK Stadium) – 7:30 p.m. – MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

PHOTO: IMAGO