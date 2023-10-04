Catch each FCD match with the World Soccer Talk FC Dallas TV schedule.

Dallas was one of the ten founding member clubs of MLS in 1996.

FC Dallas TV Schedule

FC Dallas on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1995 (First MLS Season 1996)

Stadium: Toyota Stadium

Manager: Nico Estévez

MLS Cups: 0

Other Titles: U.S. Open Cup (1997, 2016), Supporters’ Shield (2016)

Where Can I Watch the FC Dallas Match?

You can find every regular season and playoff game on MLS Season Pass. Commentary is available in English, Spanish, or French (for games involving Canadian teams)

National TV games can be located, usually a game per week, on FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes.

Watch FC Dallas on MLS Season Pass:

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, named for FCD’s original owner, is currently on various platforms. In 2023, the Bleacher Report Football App and YouTube channel, US Soccer’s YouTube, CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBSSN, Paramount+, Telemundo, and Peacock all had select games.

You’ll find the entire Leagues Cup streaming on MLS Season Pass, while certain games make it to TV on FOX, FS1, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN.

For the CONCACAF Champions Cup, look to FS1, Univision, UniMás and TUDN on TV.

FC Dallas History

Dallas was among the ten original teams in Major League Soccer. The main investor was Lamar Hunt, who at the time, also was financially backing Kansas City and Columbus. Hunt was a pioneer in both the American Football League and the original NASL.

The team was originally known as the Dallas Burn, one of the many now-dated names used in the league in its early days. As it turns out, the club would only achieve one moment of glory under this name – the 1995 U.S. Open Cup.

For most of the club’s first decade (save for one season in 2003 at Dragon Stadium in nearby Southlake), the Burn played at the historic Cotton Bowl stadium in Dallas.

This changed in 2005 when Toyota Stadium (then Pizza Hut Park) opened in the suburb of Frisco. Coinciding with the move, the club rebranded as FC Dallas. In 2018, the stadium was expanded and renovated to include the US National Soccer Hall of Fame.

As FCD, results on the field picked up a bit for the club. In 2005 and 2006, Dallas finished as runners-up in the USOC and Supporters’ Shield, respectively. 2007 saw them fall in the Open Cup Final again, while 2010 was a near miss in the MLS Cup Playoffs where they also finished as runner-up.

2016 was the most positive campaign to date, as FCD captured the Supporters’ Shield in MLS and also won their second Open Cup. In the ensuing 2016-17 CONCACAF Champions League, they made it to the semifinals.

Don’t miss a FC Dallas Match

Photo: Imago