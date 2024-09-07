Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has been open about his ambition to play in America during the final stages of his illustrious career, and it now seems inevitable that Griezmann’s MLS wish will come true.

The French forward has consistently expressed his interest in the United States as a preferred destination; making it clear that a move across the Atlantic is not a question of if, but when.

In April 2023, Griezmann said: “Saudi Arabia? I understand those who have to go there; we’re talking about incredible sums of money. Could I go? I have a family, three children. It’s not an easy decision to make. The MLS is still my priority.”

Despite being linked with LAFC during the summer transfer window, Griezmann remained with Atletico Madrid. However, according to Matteo Moretto, speaking on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, an MLS club is expected to make another attempt to lure the Frenchman next summer.

“It is true that MLS will return to charge to try and convince him for next summer”, Moretto reported. Griezmann’s contract with Atletico runs until 2026, but the upcoming year could be pivotal in deciding his future.

The Colchoneros are currently in negotiations with the 33-year-old to extend his stay at the club.

However, they have taken a flexible approach regarding his future. Moretto further explained: “Atletico Madrid have been and are negotiating for him to stay at the club. But I believe there will at no point be any issues between Atletico and him. If he wants to go, then they will allow him; and if he wants to stay, then he will stay.”

This amicable understanding suggests that the final decision rests entirely with Griezmann. The club reportedly respects his wishes and acknowledges his contributions, leaving the door open for a potential departure if he chooses.

Griezmann’s connection to American sports culture

One of the driving factors behind Griezmann‘s interest in MLS is his deep appreciation for American sports culture.

Unlike some players who move for financial reasons, his motivation appears rooted in his passion for the traditional American sports scene. He has been spotted attending NBA playoff games and has even commented on NFL games for Spanish television.

An article from AS quoted Griezmann expressing his intentions: “I want to finish my time in Europe at Atletico Madrid. I know the club want to make that happen and it’s something we’ll talk about. Beyond Europe, I have always said that I’d like to try MLS later.”

Griezmann’s potential move to MLS draws parallels with his compatriot Olivier Giroud’s career choices. Moretto highlighted the similarities between the two players:

“Regarding Griezmann, I would say that Major League Soccer is the favorite destination for his future, for various reasons. He would like to live there and take on the same challenge as Olivier Giroud.

“The two of them are similar in terms of their mentality and character. They are also good friends.”

Both players share a desire to embrace new challenges and experiences, and their mutual interest in MLS underscores the league’s growing appeal to top European talent.

Mutual interest between MLS and Griezmann

The timing of MLS’s pursuit of Griezmann couldn’t be better. After the massive success of Lionel Messi’s arrival in 2023, the league is looking to build on the momentum by attracting more high-profile players.

Griezmann would not only bring talent and experience to MLS, but his deep understanding of and affection for American sports would make him an ideal ambassador for the league.

With Griezmann’s love for the American sports scene and MLS’s interest in adding more marquee players, a future partnership seems inevitable. It remains to be seen whether next summer will mark the moment when Griezmann finally makes his long-anticipated move to the US, but one thing is clear: both sides are eager to make it happen.

Photo credits: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS