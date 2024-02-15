As far as anybody can tell, the Kylian Mbappe story at PSG is almost over.

The 24-year-old’s future with the club has been much speculated about in recent months. Now reports indicate that he has informed Paris Saint-Germain of his intention to go at the end of the season.

Mbappe has had about six weeks to freely negotiate terms with interested teams. That’s because his contract with the French champions will expire in the summer. He has kept his silence up until now, but he may change his stance shortly.

Mbappe has informed club president Nasser Al Khelaifi of his intention to leave PSG after the current season. That’s at least according to Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein‘s always reliable reporting. While the specifics of his departure are unknown, he will become a free agent and depart Paris in the summer.

PSG to save $215 million annually

In summer 2021, the French captain signed a new two-year deal with an additional option for the 2024-25 season. But the club couldn’t activate that extension; only the player could. The fact that last year’s deadline, July 31, had already gone only makes matters worse.

His departure will result in $215 million in annual savings for PSG. The Parc des Princes side will be able to redirect those funds to their youth program. They also intend to work on building the team as a whole thanks to it.

The 24-year-old star has also been a long-term target for Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool. But rumor has it that the Santiago Bernabeu has always been his only dream home.

It was always a foregone conclusion that Mbappe would join Real Madrid after the season ended. He was still on the fence about the move since the conditions provided by the Spanish giants were lower than his salary at PSG.

Madrid’s offer failed to persuade influential members of his entourage, resulting in a postponement of the move. The striker is to make a formal statement on his departure in the coming months after the circumstances and terms are finalized between the two sides.

Surprising contender for Mbappe?

After seven years in the French capital, the 2018 World Cup champion has won five league titles, including a domestic quadruple in 2019-20. His tenure with the club finally comes to an end.

Nevertheless, if the chance presents itself this summer, Mbappe would be willing to join Arsenal, a team that is vying for the Premier League crown, as reported by The Independent.

The article goes on to say that the superstar is interested in joining the likes of Arsenal star Thierry Henry—who played for both the Gunners and France—in making the move.

Henry, like Mbappe, started his professional career with Monaco. He then went to Juventus and Arsenal, where his two stints saw him score 228 goals in 377 appearances and win six championships.

Nonetheless, Real Madrid has an edge in the bidding war for Mbappe’s signing since the Gunners are not willing to abandon their financial plan to get him to North London.

