The future and salary of Kylian Mbappe between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid continues to be the subject of heated speculation. More often than not, the most recent reports indicate that the forward has decided to transfer to Madrid after the current campaign.

A saga that has captivated the entire soccer community, Mbappe’s association with PSG is perilously close to a decision. How and when their paths will diverge, rather than whether or not they do so, is what matters most.

The time remaining until the conclusion of ‘the Mbappe saga’ increases in importance. Thus, both factions strive to find a resolution that does not involve the contentious issues that marred the previous season.

The media bombarded the club’s chief executive Al-Khelaifi with inquiries regarding the 25-year-old. However, the official refused to divulge any information to the media. Al-Khelaifi told reporters on the margins of the UEFA Congress in Paris, “When we have both decided, we will tell you.”

Real Madrid offers $27 million salary per year to Kylian Mbappe

It would be the conclusion of an extended transfer saga if the Frenchman were to relocate to Real Madrid. Alongside talented individuals such as Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, he will further fortify an already formidable squad.

After assuring his native club of sufficient compensation, the 2018 World Cup champion has declared his intention to depart PSG amicably. Moreover, he allegedly agreed to forego a substantial $86 million loyalty incentive.

Mbappe has informed the club of his decision as of yet, but a statement regarding this matter may be forthcoming. Because if he leaves, the club will look to prioritize the acquisition of a replacement.

However, the France captain will have to accept a salary reduction, as the Spanish club are unwilling to alter their compensation structure. Mbappe’s current annual net salary is $27 million.

They are instead ready to offer him a substantial signing-on fee of $108 million in addition to additional incentives.

French star asks for double what Real Madrid proposes

The salary could potentially present an additional obstacle. Cadena SER reports that the player has communicated to Real Madrid his desire for a $54 million annual salary. At this rate, Mbappe will be among the most highly compensated athletes in Europe.

He would not, however, be among the highest-paid players in the world based on that salary. This is because players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Neymar earn exorbitant wages in Saudi Arabia.

However, if Madrid fulfills his demands, he will surpass the current highest earners at Santiago Bernabeu by twofold. Furthermore, rumors suggest he is requesting a substantial signing bonus.

It has also been reported that the 2022 World Cup finalist demands a signing-on fee of $130 million. Furthermore, he desires a portion of the image rights at Bernabeu that is divided 60/40 in his favor.

As previously reported, Los Blancos are willing to offer Mbappe a 60/40 share of the image rights as opposed to their customary 50/50 divide. This is to acquire the superstar they have been pursuing for five years now.

