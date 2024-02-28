Kylian Mbappe’s tenure at Paris Saint-Germain has always had an air of inevitable fleetingness. Amid all the chaos, pandering, and politics, the player became greater than the club and the league. Thus, his off-field accomplishments will define his Parc des Princes tenure just as much as his on-field exploits.

Real Madrid had the Frenchman on their radar long before he transferred to PSG from Monaco. Since then, the same question kept popping up at season finales: would this be the year he leaves for good?

Both the striker’s influence and goal total increased as the seasons went on. Then, to his luck, the Parisians paired him with Lionel Messi and Neymar. Ironically, they both departed after only two seasons, having failed to provide the only prize the Qatari owners desired: the Champions League trophy.

But for the club’s reputation and their owners, however, Mbappe was paramount. The 25-year-old represented a reorientation, a declaration of competence. Previously, the Ligue 1 giants had taken a lot of heat for their administration and failure to fully use the French talent pool.

His Qatari owners saw him as more than just the club’s most valuable asset; he personified Paris and was crucial to their efforts to gain favor with the French public and the club’s fan base.

Mbappe has one wish to move to Madrid

Now, one more important piece of information about Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid has come to light. In keeping with earlier speculation, there were a few points to settle, and then Mbappe and his family threw in one more change.

Spanish news outlets have reported that the PSG superstar could not be coming to Spain all by himself. While in talks with the Madrid club, the Mbappe family asked to buy his younger sibling, Ethan.

If Ok Diario is to be believed, Mbappe has requested that his younger brother Ethan, who also plays for Paris Saint-Germain, accompany him to Madrid. Typically, Ethan Mbappe would join Real Madrid Castilla, but this is a desire that the Spaniards would honor.

Kylian’s younger brother is 17 years old. He plays with PSG’s youth system but trains with the first squad daily. This allows him to learn from and be among other world-class players. While his elder brother Kylian is a great role model, Los Blancos are hoping that Ethan can follow in his footsteps.

Ethan to join Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid?

OK Diario journalist Eduardo Inda explained on El Chiringuito: “The pre-contract was signed two weeks ago. However, the family made a proposal to Real in recent days.

“It is a subject added to the pre-contract, which would not call into question this one. It is a desire, a transfer to zero. The family of Mbappe and Mbappe asked Real Madrid a few days ago to recruit his brother Ethan Mbappé. Real thought about it and, ultimately, said yes.”

On June 30, Ethan will also be able to sign with any team he wants as a free agent. Thus, the Whites’ president Florentino Perez agreed swiftly because he wanted to make the family happy.

The teenager, in contrast to his elder brother, is a tall player who dominates the middle of the field and distributes the ball well. In the long run, this would help Real Madrid’s development system and first team.

PHOTOS: IMAGO