After his contract with PSG ends in the summer, Mbappe notified the club that he would be departing. The striker is widely favored to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

With 244 goals in 291 games, Mbappe is the all-time top scorer for Paris Saint-Germain. At the moment, all of his attention is on assisting the team in achieving an unprecedented 12th Ligue 1 championship. Additionally, he hopes to guide his team to a Champions League and Coupe de France final.

But it seems certain that the 25-year-old will move to La Liga after the end of the term. Fabrizio Romano claims that the two sides will formally begin the signing process once they agree on the signing bonus.

Mbappe’s fixed wage will be comparable to that of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius. However, Real Madrid will pay him a substantial signing fee. Rumor has it that Los Blancos will give the Frenchman a signing bonus of over $108 million.

Estimates range from $108 million to $162 million. The five-year deal gives Real Madrid plenty of time to spread it out.

Hakimi and Mbappe to reunite at Real Madrid?

Assuming the high-profile transfer to Real Madrid goes through, sources indicate that Achraf Hakimi, a close friend of Mbappe, may be interested in returning to the Spanish capital.

Dubbed “the Kylian Mbappe effect,” reports suggest that the defender wants to follow in Mbappe’s footsteps and leave the French club as well.

Before making his professional debut in 2017, Hakimi spent ten years playing for Real Madrid‘s academy. Yet, he was limited to only 17 appearances for the main team. His two years on loan with Borussia Dortmund were enough to convince Inter, though.

The Moroccan’s deal is up in 2026, and PSG is not likely to let him go for free the following season. Therefore, he may be able to persuade the club to sanction his transfer to Madrid, as per Mundo Deportivo.

According to the source, Real Madrid are ‘exploring possibilities in the right-back market,’ and they have been closely monitoring the 25-year-old’s progress since he left the club.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s right-back pairing this season has been Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez. Nonetheless, the futures of both players are unknown at the club, with the second player’s contract expiring in the summer.

Not everyone convinced

Mundo Deportivo dubbed Hakimi an “ideal player” for Real Madrid and praised his time spent training with the club’s youth program, Inter, Borussia Dortmund, and Paris Saint-Germain.

But there is also the possibility of a 2026 free transfer. Some media publications have reported that Hakimi is planning to leave PSG during the summer transfer window. However, other sources, including the Spanish tabloid AS, have said that the Moroccan star is very unlikely to do so.

AS stated that the Moroccan intended to fulfill his contract obligations until its expiration in June 2026. Either way, earlier this year, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti indicated interest in bringing Hakimi back to the Los Blancos squad to bolster the defense.

