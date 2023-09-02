Former Arsenal goalkeeper and United States international Matt Turner signed with Nottingham Forest last month for a whopping $12.7 million.

Turner committed to the club for four years after signing a contract with them. He was formerly with the New England Revolution before joining Arsenal in June of last year.

Turner, who is now 29 years old, started all four of the United States‘ 2022 World Cup games but saw club action exclusively in cup competitions. This summer, the Gunners decided to sign David Raya from Brentford, thus significantly diminishing his prospects of becoming the team’s starting goalkeeper.

Forest sign another goalkeeper on Deadline Day

Concerns are present that Forest’s latest addition would give Matt Turner even more competition for a starting berth. Odysseas Vlachodimos, a goalkeeper for the Greek national team, signed from Benfica by Premier League club Nottingham Forest. The deal became official on Friday.

“We’re pleased to welcome Odysseas to Nottingham Forest. He is very talented and brings an abundance of experience with him, and he will add real competition to our goalkeeping department”, Ross Wilson, chief football officer at Forest, said as much on the club’s official website.

The 29-year-old has signed a four-year contract at the City Ground. He departs Benfica after posting 94 clean sheets in 225 appearances for the Portuguese club.

After the failed transfer of former loanee Dean Henderson to Crystal Palace, Vlachodimos has arrived in Nottingham to compete with Matt Turner for the starting goalkeeper position.

Matt Turner will fight Odysseas Vlachodimos to be Forest no.1

Vlachodimos trained in the Stuttgart academy and played for Panathinaikos before joining the Benfica team. Two Portuguese titles and two consecutive trips to the Quarter-Finals of the UEFA Champions League can be attributed to him.

The Greek national was on the market this summer after allegedly having a falling out with head coach Roger Schmidt.

Forest had the chance to acquire the 29-year-old when Manchester United decided to pass on him.

