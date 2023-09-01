Nottingham Forest is trying hard to finalize a few last-minute additions with a flurry of moves on deadline day.

Forest has gotten off to a sluggish start in the new Premier League season. A win and two losses have the club limping out of the gate. Therefore, manager Steve Cooper wants to shore up reinforcements for the rest of the campaign.

Retaining Premier League status is the goal at the City Ground. Last season, Nottingham Forest rode an impressive home record to stay in the English top flight. The Trees scored just 38 goals last season while conceding 68.

Nottingham Forest makes a splash on deadline day

Anthony Elanga can help strengthen Nottingham Forest’s offense. World Cup winner Gonzalo Montiel shores up the Forest defense. The Reds brought USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner from Arsenal to replace last year’s shot-stopper Dean Henderson. But Cooper won’t miss a deadline.

Executives at City Ground reportedly believe in the coach’s ability to make some late-breaking additions to the roster that will guarantee survival in the English top division. They are now set to add another four late-minute additions.

Three more players to move to City Ground

The first is the transfer of Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea. He has officially signed a three-year contract with Forest. The 22-year-old moves on from Stamford Bridge for $6.3 million after 15 years on the roster and 16 goals in 126 appearances.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest is working a transfer for AC Milan forward Divock Origi. Forest sent a medical team to Italy to complete the loan deal for Origi. The deal includes a purchase option that Forest can activate in June 2024.

Origi is no longer practicing with the Rossoneri’s first-team squad because of his falling popularity at the Serie A club. The Italian outfit has to clear space in their budget, so they are eager to move the Belgian striker. Forest sees this as a great chance to bolster their roster.

Forest is sending Brennan Johnson away to Tottenham. That brings in $60 million from a Premier League rival. The Trees will turn that money around quickly to complete a move with PSV Eindhoven. Forest is acquiring Ibrahim Sangare for more than $37.7 million.

The Daily Mail reports that Forest has been keeping an eye on the Ivory Coast international midfielder Steve Cooper for the better part of a year. Currently, the 25-year-old is in Nottingham for his medical, before officially becoming Forest’s third late-minute reinforcement.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images