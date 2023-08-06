Matt Turner, a goalkeeper for the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) is expected to leave Arsenal but could resume his career in the Premier League.

So far, the North London club has officially announced only a few departures. Notable among them are the exits of defender Pablo Mari, forward Ainsley Maitland-Niles, and midfield stalwart Granit Xhaka.

Forwards Nicolas Pepe, a target of various Turkish clubs, and in-form scorer Folarin Balogun continue to garner attention, which might lead to more players leaving the Emirates.

Also, a loan transfer to Turf Moor for Albert Sambi Lokonga to the recently promoted Burnley seems to be in the works.

Nottingham Forest set to sign Turner

Turner, who is supposedly no longer needed by the Emirates outfit, is another player whose exit has been widely speculated about.

According to the latest developments, Nottingham Forest are close to finalizing a $9 million deal to bring him in.

Following the return of loanees Dean Henderson and Keylor Navas, Forest will be searching for at least one new goalkeeper this summer. Henderson was on loan at the City Ground for a season before being sent back to Manchester United.

Meanwhile, after the Englishman went down with an injury in the middle of the campaign, Keylor Navas from Paris Saint-Germain was brought in as a stopgap measure.

The French champions have now welcomed the 36-year-old veteran back in Paris under the new coach Luis Enrique.

Deal will help goalkeeper domino effect

Now that they’re looking farther afield, they may take advantage of the market and sign the American goalie at a pretty low price. The transfer will only aid the Gunners’ negotiations with Brentford on the transfer of David Raya.

Last week, Mikel Arteta’s side offered $29 million for Raya, as per Fabrizio Romano, even though the Bees value the Spain international at over $51 million.

The transfer guru has additionally suggested that Arsenal are optimistic the two teams will meet halfway and settle at around $38 million.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport