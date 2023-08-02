Arsenal’s move to pursue Brentford’s David Raya has shocked many around the soccer world. After all, the north London club’s current No. 1 goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale, is a quality player. The England international has been a mainstay in the team since he arrived at Arsenal in 2021. However, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants more competition for the position.

American Matt Turner currently backs up Ramsdale with the Gunners. The United States men’s national team star was another shock transfer when he moved to north London last summer. Turner is a quality shot-stopper, but it seems as if Arteta does not fully trust the American. The Spanish manager also may believe that Ramsdale is currently a little too comfortable as the team’s starting keeper. With Raya possibly joining the Gunners, Turner has become a transfer target of Nottingham Forest.

Raya wants move and he can challenge Ramsdale at Arsenal

While most clubs tend to have a clear No. 1 goalkeeper, Arsenal welcomes the competition. The Gunners are looking to keep Ramsdale motivated and driven to succeed with the team. Raya would certainly provide ample competition with the England international.

The Brentford keeper has made it clear that he wants to move on to another club this summer. He has even reportedly agreed personal terms with the Gunners. However, the Bees are asking for a fee in the region of $50 million for Raya. This massive price tag has deterred a plethora of big clubs so far this summer. Arsenal is also not expected to pay anything too close to this fee either. Nevertheless, the two Premier League teams will continue negotiations for the player.

Keeper coming off of impressive 22/23 season

Statistically speaking, Raya was one of the top performers in his position last season. In fact, he led all Premier League keepers in total saves, save percentage, and accurate long balls. The Spaniard also ranked inside the top three in long ball completion percentage and crosses stopped as well.

Arsenal has already spent around $230 million so far this summer and needs to focus on selling fringe players. However, potentially signing Raya would give the team a rare edge in the goalkeeping position. The Gunners are also set to feature in the Champions League as well. This means that the fixture list will get tougher and more packed for the 2023/24 campaign.

