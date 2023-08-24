Roberto Mancini will not head to vacation and retirement quite yet. The manager recently resigned from the Italy national team following some disappointing results in recent months.

Despite collecting the 2020 Euro title with the team, Italy then failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Mancini followed up the disappointment with losses against England and Spain in separate competitions earlier in the year.

Italy announced Mancini’s departure only days after the coach was going to take over the U21 and U20 teams as well. “The Italian Football Federation announces that it has taken note of the resignation of Roberto Mancini from the position of coach of the Italian national team,” stated the federation. “Thus concludes a significant page in the history of the Azzurri, which began in May 2018 and concluded with the 2023 Nations League Finals.”

Roberto Mancini offered massive money in Saudi Arabia deal

Nevertheless, Roberto Mancini is signing on as manager of the Saudi Arabia national team. Sky Sports claims that the two sides are nearing an agreement on a three-year deal worth around $97 million. The proposed contract would leave Mancini in charge of the team through the 2026 World Cup here in North America.

Saudis previously beat Messi’s Argentina at World Cup

Currently, FIFA ranks Saudi Arabia No. 54. That puts the side between the Republic of Ireland and Finland. The Middle Eastern nation has qualified for each of the last two World Cup tournaments. They shocked the globe when they beat eventual winners Argentina in their opening match at the 2022 competition in Qatar. However, they were also knocked out at the group stage in both tournaments.

The Green has been without a permanent head coach since Herve Renard departed his role in March. Saudi U23 manager Saad Al-Shehri has since been running the senior squad on an interim basis. Mancini’s first match in charge could come against Costa Rica on Sep. 8.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Geisser