Accusations of aggressive behavior sent Manchester United winger Antony back to England, where he will face UK police.

The player returned from Brazil. Now, he will meet with Greater Manchester Police to discuss the severe accusations against him. United have given him a leave of absence. Photographers captured the Brazilian arriving in Manchester on Tuesday, as per The Sun.

He left for national team action after the Red Devils’ 3-1 loss to Arsenal on Sep. 3. Despite the Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) cutting him from the team, he has been in his home nation.

To “address the allegations” brought against him by three women, including his ex-partner Gabriela Cavallin, Antony and United stated on September 10 that the winger would be taking time off. Erik Ten Hag has not used the 23-year-old since then, and he has not been recalled to the team.

UK Police set to hear Antony

The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is looking into the allegations made by Antony’s ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin. Ingrid Lana, a second lady, has also leveled charges against him, this time about a meeting that took place in Manchester.

Antony has refuted all charges in an appearance with Brazilian TV, although it is unclear which ones GMP is looking into. In a statement released on September 10th, Antony stated, “I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth.”

According to The Times, he intends to turn over his phone to the Greater Manchester Police in order to help them with their investigations. The Brazilian ace reportedly phoned police in Manchester and offered to meet with them for interrogation.

Previous inquiry resulted in no charges

In June, he made public comments in which he denied domestic abuse allegations made by his ex-girlfriend. Police in Brazil interrogated him that June, but he faced no charges. The authorities of his own country had no problem with his going back to the UK.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images