Fresh assault allegations have surfaced regarding Manchester United winger Antony. The player has broken his silence to address the charges for the first time.

In the wake of his former girlfriend, Gabriela Cavalin’s original charges, Brazil cut Antony out of September’s World Cup Qualifiers squad. Since then, two more women—Rayssa de Freitas and Ingrid Lana—have come forward with similar charges.

What did new accusers say?

As of May 2022, Rayssa de Freitas has claimed that Antony and a female companion abused her to the point that she needed hospitalization. The event was reportedly reported by De Freitas to the Sao Paulo Civil Police.

In a televised appearance, another lady named Ingrid Lana said that the now 23-year-old had pressured her to have sexual intercourse. This took place when they were both on a business trip to England in 2017. Lana claims that he shoved her against a wall, causing her to hit her head.

Antony refuted assault allegations

However, Antony has spoken out, denying any wrongdoing on his part, and indicating that he is not worried about his future at Old Trafford. During an interview on the Brazilian television program Fofocalizando, the winger broke down in tears.

“[Future at Manchester United] is something that doesn’t cross my mind. I know the truth and it will show up and I know there are a lot of people butchering me, but the truth comes out.

“I have never and I never will [attack a woman], I am 100% sure that I have never hit a woman. And I will come with the proof. People will see the truth. I have a mother, a sister, and I would never want this to happen to them.”

“It was difficult [being cut from the national team]. It made me really sad, because it’s something that I’m 100% sure is not true. It’s not easy, we work and fight to make our dreams come true, even more so when we wear the Brazilian team shirt.”

Whether Antony was given clearance for the interview is something the Red Devils have declined to discuss, talkSPORT say.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Action Plus