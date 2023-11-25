Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has admitted that he could soon depart the club.

The Dutchman was previously thought to have a significant career with the Red Devils when he arrived from Ajax in 2020 for around $45 million. Nevertheless, the move has not exactly panned out.

Van de Beek has played in 62 total games for United since signing for the club. More than half of these appearances, however, came in his freshman season at the historic team.

In fact, the Dutchman has featured in just 26 combined matches over the last three campaigns. His sole Premier League appearance so far this season came as a late substitute during a loss to Crystal Palace in September.

Midfielder nearly left the club in the summer

The occasional Netherlands international addressed his lack of playing time in a recent interview with De Telegraaf. “I have to start playing matches very soon, if not at Manchester United, then at another club,” claimed Van de Beek. “I think this is a healthy ambition.”

“Look, I’ve always been an enthusiast. I’m absolutely crazy about football. I earn a good living at Manchester United, but money has never been my motivation. I want to enjoy my work every day.”

United was previously open to allowing Van de Beek depart the club in the summer transfer window. A potential loan deal to Spanish side Real Sociedad was even in advanced stages.

Nevertheless, the move eventually fell through after the two teams could not agree on a permanent transfer clause.

Van de Beek is healthy after recovering from knee issue

Part of the reason Van de Beek has not racked up ample playing time at United is because of injuries. The midfielder has missed 52 total games with the club due to the setbacks.

The biggest problem was a significant knee injury suffered last season. However, he is healthy now and still finding it difficult to get on the pitch.

“Last season I was sidelined for months due to my knee injury,” continued Van de Beek. “You miss it terribly and appreciate even more that you have a wonderful profession.”

“I am at a legendary club and I am still proud every day to wear the Manchester United shirt. But I’m bursting with energy now that I’m in great shape again and I’m training like crazy. Then the moment comes when you have to make a choice.”

“I’m excited to play matches again. The manager now makes different choices. We have a great selection and I’m not the only one knocking on the door. We’ll see what happens in January.”

Oddly enough, Van de Beek’s move from Ajax to Manchester United in 2020 was sanctioned by Erik ten Hag. The current United boss was at the helm of the Dutch giants at the time of the move. Two years after allowing the midfielder to join the Red Devils, ten Hag then joined back up with Van de Beek at the English giants.

The Dutch midfielder is currently under contract at United until 2025. There is also an option to extend his stay an additional season. However, a move away from the team in January seems like a very likely scenario for both parties.

