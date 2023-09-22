Jadon Sancho will be available at a reasonable price from Manchester United during the next January transfer window.

Sancho openly disagreed with Ten Hag about his omission from the starting lineup for the Sep. 3 match against Arsenal. Ten Hag cut Sancho from the first-team United squad. Then, the winger issued a message on social media. There, Sancho accused the Dutch manager of making him a ‘scapegoat’ and circulating ‘completely untrue’ material.

The boss instructed Sancho to train alone at Carrington after refusing to apologize to Ten Hag for his behavior. A return to the United team for the 23-year-old, whose social media post was later removed, now looks doubtful.

Will Sancho feature in the United squad against Burnley?

Whether or not Sancho will return to United is still up in the air, but Erik ten Hag is certain that the player has a say in what happens next: “It depends on him. For the rest, we are preparing for Burnley and that’s our focus. He will not be in the squad.”

Sancho is a member of the first team. However, he continues to train separately until he and the club resolve the disciplinary issues. The next transfer window may provide a solution for all parties.

United ready to admit defeat and sell player

United will reportedly want to sell Sancho in January to recuperate some of the $90 million they spent to get him from Borussia Dortmund two summers ago, as reported by the Daily Star. This past summer, the Old Trafford side prepared to send him to Saudi Arabia. That met a lack of enthusiasm from the winger.

However, they may have trouble selling him this winter as well, because of his injury history and lackluster production (12 goals and 6 assists in 82 games over the previous two seasons). To make matters worse, the Englishman has a contract that keeps him employed with the club until June 2026.

Speculation surged that his previous team, Dortmund, wanted to sign him again, but that seems to be untrue.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Action Plus