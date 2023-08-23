Manchester United is reportedly closing in on the signing of Jean-Clair Todibo from French side Nice. The Red Devils have been linked with a fresh center-back for much of the summer. Currently, Erik ten Hag deploys Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as his top duo at the back. However, the coach wants more depth at the position.

Frenchman could be direct replacement for Maguire

Mail Sport is claiming that United is keeping contact with Todibo should Harry Maguire move this month. The England international nearly joined West Ham in a $38 million deal, but the agreement stalled. Maguire’s proposed move to West Ham is on ice. The defender reportedly asked for a $9 million buyout from his current club.

United recently stripped Maguire of his captaincy. The club hopes to offload the defender. Todibo’s imminent arrival would signify that either Maguire or Victor Lindelof may be on their way out. Both Maguire and Lindelof typically feature as right-sided center-backs. This is the same position that Todibo has played at Nice. Most clubs tend to prefer to have four senior central defenders in the team.

Reports claim Todibo may enter United fray regardless of Maguire

Nevertheless, reports in France suggest that Todibo is already closing in on a move to United. L’Equipe claims the defender’s switch to the Premier League side is currently in sight. United sent scouts to watch the young Frenchman during his team’s opening Ligue 1 match of the campaign.

The news source also reports that Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard was also a target for ten Hag as well. However, the France international looks close to a move to Inter Milan instead.

Todibo, a highly rated defender, earned a call-up to France for the first time back in March. The 23-year-old center-back, however, did not receive any time on the pitch for Les Bleus. As the aforementioned Varane enters his 30s, United brass could very well see Todibo as a long-term replacement for the fellow Frenchman. The veteran defender also missed multiple matches last season due to various injuries.

