Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi as an alternative to Manchester City’s Rodri, should their pursuit of the Premier League star fall through.

The 25-year-old recently won Euro 2024 with Spain. Now, he has emerged as a top target for Los Blancos as they continue to strengthen their midfield.

Zubimendi has spent his entire career at Real Sociedad; becoming a key figure in their midfield since breaking into the first team. His commitment to the club was evident this past summer when he turned down a lucrative offer from Liverpool.

Despite the Premier League club activating his $68 million release clause, he chose to remain in San Sebastian, citing his deep connection to the club where he has spent nearly half his life.

“Real Sociedad for me is my life,” Zubimendi stated when asked about his decision to stay.

“A lot of what I am is part of La Real, it is my life”. His loyalty has made him a beloved figure among fans, but the lure of Real Madrid could test that allegiance.

Could there be a shift in loyalty?

Rodri remains Los Blancos’ primary target as they look to build on their recent midfield acquisitions.

However, luring the 28-year-old star away from Manchester City could be a significant challenge. The Spanish international is a crucial part of Pep Guardiola’s squad. As such, City have reportedly offered the midfielder a new contract that would make him one of the club’s highest earners.

With Rodri potentially out of reach, Zubimendi has emerged as a strong alternative for the reigning European champions. The move would not only strengthen their midfield but also bring in a player with a proven international pedigree and a deep understanding of La Liga.

While the player’s loyalty to Real Sociedad has been unwavering, recent reports suggest that he may be rethinking his stance. The departure of his midfield partner Mikel Merino to Arsenal, coupled with the White and Blues’ slow start to the season, has reportedly led to some regrets about turning down Liverpool’s offer.

These developments could increase Real Madrid’s chances of securing Zubimendi’s signature. This is all the more likely if the player feels that a move to the Spanish capital is a more comfortable transition compared to relocating abroad.

Although Liverpool remain interested, the pull of Real Madrid, a club with a history of attracting top talent, might be too strong to resist.

Possible implications for Real Sociedad and Real Madrid

For Real Sociedad, losing Zubimendi would be a significant blow, particularly after already seeing Merino depart. Zubimendi has been instrumental in their midfield, and his departure would leave a void that could be difficult to fill. However, the financial windfall from a potential sale to Real Madrid could allow the club to reinvest in other areas.

For Real Madrid, signing Zubimendi would represent a strategic acquisition, adding depth to a midfield already brimming with talent. With Luka Modric in the twilight of his career, Zubimendi could be seen as a long-term successor; ensuring that the club remains competitive at the highest level.

