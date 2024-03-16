Liverpool is reportedly interested in bringing Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala to the club this summer. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is widely considered one of the top youngsters at his position in all of Europe. After all, the Germany international has been a mainstay in the Bundesliga side essentially ever since he was 18.

Bayern, quite understandably, do not want to let one of their star players depart the club this summer. However, Musiala has apparently rejected recent offers to extend his stay in Bavaria. The midfielder’s current contract is set to expire in June of 2026. Despite being a top performer in the team, the playmaker’s salary is no where near the top of the team’s wage list.

Although Musiala reportedly earns about $5.4 million per season, 17 other Bayern players currently make more money. In fact, the German star supposedly earns the same amount of weekly wages as new signing Eric Dier. As a result, Musiala will almost certainly be looking for a significant raise in the coming months.

Liverpool looking to make summer splash as club set for major changes

If this salary increase does not occur, several top teams from around Europe will likely come calling. One of these clubs could just be Liverpool. According to Football Insider, the Reds would love to make Musiala their marquee signing of the summer. Bayern, however, would apparently not be willing to part ways with the youngster for anything less than $127 million.

The fee would obviously be a steep price to pay, but it would be in line with the current transfer market. Arsenal recently paid a comparable fee to West Ham in order to sign dynamic midfielder Declan Rice. The England international has been one of the top performers in the entire Premier League so far this season. Chelsea also spent similar money on Brighton‘s Moises Caicedo. Although it is still early, this particular move has yet to pay off.

Liverpool may, however, have to fend off interest in Musiala from rivals Manchester City. The reigning European champions want a potential chance to sign the young German. Nevertheless, the Reds will need to make some major decisions this summer as the club looks set for a refresh.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is departing Liverpool at the end of the current campaign. Superstar winger Mohamed Salah could also follow his manager out of the door as well. Saudi Pro League sides are expected to make the Egyptian goalscorer their top target this summer.

Chelsea could reportedly make $25 million in deal

Potentially signing Musiala would seemingly soften the blow of losing some key figures at the club. The midfielder has 10 goals and six assists in all competitions so far this season. Musiala racked up 32 total goals and assists throughout the previous campaign as well.

One particularly interesting aspect of Bayern possibly selling Musiala is Chelsea’s involvement in the move. Mail Sport recently claimed that the Blues included a 20% sell-on fee when they allowed the midfielder to join Bayern’s academy in 2019. Assuming that the German giants do, in fact, sell Musiala for $127 million, Chelsea would earn about $25 million in the deal.

Photo credits: IMAGO / imagebroker : IMAGO / Moritz Müller