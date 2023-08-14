Chelsea and Liverpool are continuing their battle for a defensive midfielder, and Romeo Lavia is the latest name in the fight. The two previously duked it out over Moises Caicedo. However, Chelsea won that bidding war, and the Ecuadorian is likely going to be ready to feature for the Blues as soon as this coming weekend.

However, the Stamford Bridge side still wants reserves at a pivotal position on the field. Romeo Lavia, who was on the Southampton team that went down last season, has the quality and potential to play in the Premier League. That is, at least, what Chelsea and Liverpool see.

Reports indicate the Reds agreed a deal worth over $75 million. He would be compensation for missing out on the far more expensive Caicedo, who Chelsea paid over $145 million for. However, Chelsea remains in the race to sign Lavia. Both clubs lost key defensive midfielders this summer to the Saudi Pro League. For Chelsea, N’golo Kante is out of the picture. Liverpool said goodbye to Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

The financial power of Chelsea could play a key role in swooping underneath Liverpool to land Lavia. Liverpool has lost several key battles in the transfer market. Even though Jürgen Klopp’s side added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, the defensive midfield is a major need. Stefan Bajcetic had a breakout campaign last season. However, he is still recovering from an injury picked up in March.

Liverpool must beat Chelsea to Lavia signing

Lavia would be a welcome addition to Chelsea. However, the incoming Moises Caicedo is the likely starter in that defensive midfielder role. Mauricio Pochettino regularly plays a double pivot, which would require a pair of midfielders to sit deeper. Caicedo is one, and that could work with Lavia. In the Premier League opener against Liverpool, he used three at the back with Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez in the middle.

Liverpool, on the other hand, sent out an attacking lineup in that game at Stamford Bridge. Perhaps that was in response to a lack of options in the midfield. Currently, the only players available to Klopp are Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones. Lavia would be one of the few true defensive midfielders to replace Fabinho and Henderson.

