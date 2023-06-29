Dominik Szoboszlai, a 22-year-old offensive midfielder who captains Hungary, could be wearing the red kit of Liverpool next season. The right-footed midfielder started out with the Hungarian youth clubs Fonix and MTK before moving to Austria.

Szoboszlai went from RB Salzburg to RB Leipzig in January 2021. He switched to Leipzig after winning the Austrian Bundesliga four times and the Austrian Cup thrice. For the 2019-20 season, he earned Player of the Season in the Austrian Bundesliga.

He has scored 20 times for Die Roten Bullen in 91 games, with his finest season being the most recent one. Leipzig won its second DFB Pokal in May with a 2-0 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt, with goals from both Szoboszlai and new Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku.

Liverpool meet with representatives for Dominik Szoboszlai

In all likelihood, the Hungarian international is leaving RB Leipzig this summer after a successful campaign in the Bundesliga. Dominik Szoboszlai, a midfielder for RB Leipzig, has allegedly spoken with officials from Liverpool as part of the Reds’ midfield makeover. This is the second target for Liverpool as we approach the official beginning of the new season on July 1.

Jürgen Klopp wants to address the shortcomings that plagued Liverpool’s midfield in the previous underwhelming season. Alexis Mac Allister is one confirmed arrival. Federico Valverde is a surprise target for the Reds. After finishing fifth in the Premier League last season, Liverpool’s ambitions are to return to the Champions League via a top finish in the Premier League or a Europa League victory.

Szoboszlai also drew interest from Liverpool’s Premier League rivals. For example, Newcastle wanted the Hungarian. The 22-year-old holds a $76 million release clause in his Leipzig contract. However, that expires on June 30. Encouragingly, as per Sky Sports, the meeting held on Monday between Liverpool and the player’s representatives yielded positive results.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Jan Huebner