Chelsea started their new era under Mauricio Pochettino with a thrilling 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

Both sides had several new signings in their starting lineup and had opportunities to break the deadlock in the opening 15 minutes.

First, Enzo Fernandez’s effort was blocked by Ibrahim Konate before Mohamed Salah struck the post with a right-footed effort towards the top right corner.

Liverpool Strike First

Liverpool took the lead in the 18th minute when Luis Diaz finished a fine attacking move that left the Chelsea backline wide open.

The Colombian latched on to a sumptuous ball from Salah on the right wing before sliding it past Robert Sanchez in the Chelsea goal.

It was almost 2-0 in the 31st minute when Salah finished from a brilliant Liverpool move but the Egyptian’s goal was chalked off for a narrow offside following VAR intervention.

Chelsea restored parity just six minutes later when new signing Axel Disasi scored from Ben Chilwell’s header at Liverpool failed to deal with a loose ball in the penalty box.

Three minutes later, Chelsea thought they were 2-1 up when Chilwell rounded off Alisson from a sumptuous Enzo Fernandez’s through ball but VAR intervened once again to chalk the goal off for offside.

The hosts almost went ahead at the stroke of halftime, but the ever-lively Nicolas Jackson dragged his shot just over the bar from close range.

Chelsea dominate second half

Chelsea dominated the second half, showing glimpses of what’s in store under Pochettino. However, the Blues were unable to find a way past the brilliant Alisson who made a string of several saves to keep the Reds in the game.

A frantic ending ensured that substitute Darwin Nunez almost snatched the winner for Liverpool as the Uruguayan’s deflected effort missed the goal by a matter of inches.

Chelsea could have had a winner themselves when Mykhailo Mudryk was put through on goal by Jackson but the Ukrainian rounded off Alisson and put it close to the byline only for the chance to go begging.

Chelsea would have been the happier of the two sides as the game ended 1-1, and the Blues will travel to West Ham next weekend for their second assignment in the Premier League while Liverpool host Bournemouth at Anfield next Saturday.

