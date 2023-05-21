According to reports from Argentina’s respected journalist Gaston Edul, Liverpool’s deal to sign Alexis Mac Allister is “already complete”.

Edul, who is well known to be close to the Argentina national team, wrote in his column at TYC Sports claiming that the Reds would be paying £70m to acquire the services of the midfielder on a multiyear contract.

Edul has also reported that apart from Liverpool, Chelsea were also interested in the 24-year-old but Liverpool have staved off competition from the Blues to sign the World Cup winner.

Mac Allister has been a vital cog in the wheel for Brighton helping his side fight for a place in Europe as we enter the business end of the season.

Mac Allister Liverpool move close

Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Liverpool want to resolve the final details to sign Mac Allister as soon as possible with a full agreement on personal terms being very close.

It is believed that the player could move as early as next month to pen a deal with the Merseyside giants in order to be ready for preseason.

Mac Allister would certainly be a definitive signing for Liverpool as they aim to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Klopp looking to rebuild

Manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to build a squad ready to fire all cylinders after a disappointing season. Moreover, Liverpool are short on midfielders after allowing James Milner, Naby Kieta and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave the club at the end of their contracts in the summer.

A proven Premier League player with world-class talent, Mac Allister showed his caliber in the World Cup helping Argentina lift the coveted trophy after 36 years.

The Argentine would fit straight into Klopp’s system for the Reds as he is equally adept in playing in various formations, taking up any position in the front three, or playing behind a lone striker.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images