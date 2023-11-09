It’s one of the most prestigious events in all of sports, and we’ve got all the information on how to watch the Olympics in the US.

The Summer Olympics are a multi-sport spectacle that captivates the world every four years. Inspired by the ancient Greek Olympics, the modern games began in Athens in 1896. Featuring both team and individual events, each edition of the games produces iconic moments that are etched into the public consciousness forever.

But few, if any, of those moments, have come from soccer (or football, as the Olympics officially call the sport). This is because the competition has traditionally been a low-prestige tournament in the men’s international game.

In the 1980s, European and South American teams could not field any players who had played in a World Cup. And since 1992, all men’s teams have been restricted to under-23 rosters (three over-age players are permitted).

Still, as the world’s most popular team sport, it has a place in the Olympic program. Men’s football has been played at every Olympics except in 1896 and 1932.

Women’s soccer was added at the 1996 Atlanta Games, and unlike the men, is a senior-level tournament with full-strength teams. The women’s Olympic competition is generally considered second in prestige behind only the World Cup.

The 2024 Olympics will take place in Paris, with soccer tournament matches also in Nantes, Bordeaux, Saint-Étienne, Lyon, Nice, and Marseille. 2028 sees the games come to Los Angeles, however, host sites for games have not yet been decided. In 1996, games were staged in Athens, GA, Birmingham, Miami, Orlando, and Washington, D.C.

Where to watch the Olympic Games on US TV

NBC Sports is almost synonymous with the Olympic Games in the USA, having had the rights for so long. They’ve broadcast every Summer Olympics since Seoul 1988, and every Winter Games since Salt Lake City 2002.

You’ll find televised soccer matches on the networks of NBC – including USA, CNBC, MSNBC, plus Universo and Telemundo for Spanish coverage.

Peacock will stream every event live in 2024. This is great for fans who don’t want to wait for delayed prime-time coverage which NBC often provides. It’s also handy if you’re favorite team isn’t featured on TV.

