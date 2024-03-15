Real Madrid is looking to complete a dream transfer for Kylian Mbappe, which would be a crushing blow to one of his summer aspirations: the Summer Olympics in Paris. Mbappe reportedly notified PSG that he won’t renew his contract, set to expire on June 30.

Two coup attempts by President Florentino Perez—in 2017 and 2022—failed, so he is eventually likely to join Real Madrid. Spanish reports say that Mbappe has signed a five-year deal with Perez’s team, despite disputes from French media sites.

Tension between the player and his prospective new club may arise in both Spain and his home country; even before Mbappe slips into the famous Whites jersey.

The plot revolves around Mbappe transitioning from representing France at Euro 2024 to the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

What did Mbappe previously say about Paris Olympics before Real Madrid move?

Mbappe has expressed his desire to participate in this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, his hometown. Thierry Henry reportedly aims to call up Mbappe, along with Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud, as surplus players.

While the 25-year-old has expressed his desire to win the Olympic gold medal, his club will ultimately decide his participation.

“It’s my employer who decides. It will be a pleasure to play in them, but if my employer doesn’t want to, I will support that decision. I don’t think it will take much time to think about it,” Mbappe told RMC Sport in 2018.

However, his desired move to Santiago Bernabeu may jeopardize his chance to captain France in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Deschamps confirms chances

However, Mbappe will most likely not participate in Paris 2024, according to L’Equipe. They even go as far as to say that Madrid is hesitant to let him go, even for the 2024 Euro, all while he is only just starting with the club.

“Whatever Mbappe’s desire for the Olympic experience, the possibility of seeing him compete in the Olympics with France is diminishing day by day. Hopes would be quite slim,” states the French publication.

The European Champions will commence on June 20, with the final scheduled for July 24, just preceding the 2024 Olympics. As a result, the 25-year-old won’t be able to join Madrid until after the Euro ends on August 10.

France coach Didier Deschamps has joined others in questioning Mbappe’s eligibility to compete for France at the upcoming Paris Olympics. He said that competing in the Games immediately before Euro 2024 would be a “very difficult” task.

“It is very difficult from a psychological and physical viewpoint to take part in two competitions like that one after the other, in the summer, without having any holiday,” Deschamps said on Thursday.

“We don’t want any interference with our preparations, so once we are in our training camp at Clairefontaine, it needs to be clear who is going and who is not going.”

