Brahim Diaz is electing to represent Morocco at the international level, going against his birth nation of Spain. Diaz has already made one appearance for the Spanish national team. He scored a goal in a friendly against Lithuania on June 8, 2021. However, since that was not an official competition, Diaz is allowed to switch allegiance. As the son of a Moroccan father, Diaz has the eligibility to represent Morocco. He has never featured for Morocco at any level, even though he was a candidate to feature in the nation’s squad at AFCON 2023.

According to ESPN, Diaz’s reason for switching allegiance comes down to the Royal Spanish Football Federation, or RFEF. Diaz has not had consistent communication with RFEF about the potential of featuring in Spain’s squad for March friendlies. Comparatively, Morocco is providing Diaz the chance to play consistently as an international. Therefore, all signs point to Diaz’s inclusion in Walid Regragui’s squad for friendlies against Angola and Mauritania.

The lack of communication from RFEF extends to the federation’s attempts to court Lamine Yamal. The Barcelona teenager is the hottest commodity among national teams. A star in the making with Barcelona, Spain sent multiple high-ranking executives to ensure Lamine Yamal represents Spain. Much like Brahim Diaz, Yamal is eligible for the Morocco national team. Diaz is a talented and capable backup option for whichever team does not get Lamine Yamal.

Brahim Diaz has shown flashes of brilliance despite already hitting the age of 24. For example, Diaz scored a stunning goal to give Real Madrid a lead against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League round of 16. This season, Diaz has eight goals and four assists. He also spent three seasons at AC Milan on loan, where he made over a century of appearances.

Brahim Diaz adds to developing Morocco side

If the 24-year-old joins Morocco for its friendlies in the March international window, he will join a Morocco side that recently reached the World Cup semifinals for the first time. Achraf Hakimi is the star of the squad, and his background is similar to Brahim Diaz. Much like the Real Madrid forward, Hakimi was born in Spain to Moroccan parents. However, Hakimi spent his youth international career with Morocco.

He joins up with players like Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Yassine Bounou and Sofyan Amrabat. Each of those players played a key role in Morocco’s historic run to the last four at the World Cup. A surprise exit in the round of 16 at AFCON 2023 was a disappointment, but the talent is there.

First appearances in March friendlies

Moroccan supporters will be able to see Diaz in those two friendlies at home should Walid Regragui bring him up. Angola and Mauritania will not be too tough of a challenge for Morocco, but it will allow Diaz to acquaint himself with new teammates. Both games are in Agadir. Then, in the summer, Diaz will likely be a part of the squad when Morocco picks up World Cup qualifying for 2026. Morocco will play Zambia and Morocco for its second and third group-stage games.

