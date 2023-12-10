Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona’s star striker, spoke up about his future intentions, including his playing career goals, coaching aspirations, and when he wants to finish his playing career.

The eight-year commitment with Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich came to an end in the summer of 2022 when the Polish striker joined Barcelona. Throughout his 375 appearances for the German powerhouses, he scored 344 goals.

The previous season, he was an integral part of Xavi Hernandez’s team that won La Liga, their first championship since 2019. During the 2022-23 campaign, he scored 33 goals across all competitions.

However, he has gotten off to a sluggish start this season, with just eight goals in seventeen games.

When he joined the Catalans, he was in excellent shape. However, he is now 35 years old and having a tough second season, ranking fifth in La Liga for goals scored.

How has Lewandowski fared so far this season?

He has gone three games in a row without scoring in the UEFA Champions League and has scored just twice in his past seven overall outings. The warning signs have been activated for Lewandowski since this has not occurred in the last 10 years.

People on the field are staring at him bewildered for the first time in years. Despite being involved in almost all of Barcelona’s opportunities against Atlético Madrid, he was unable to score. The expression of confusion crosses his face on the field for the first time in years.

Robert Lewandowski on his retirement plans

A key figure in almost every Barcelona opportunity against Atletico Madrid last weekend, he went scoreless despite his many touches on the ball. In his two poor efforts at home, at Montjuic, Lewandowski wasted a header and a late, crooked acrobatic attempt.

Barcelona’s boss Xavi expressed his frustration with the game in the post-match interview. Meanwhile, the Pole reportedly did not celebrate the final whistle and remained perplexed as to why he had not scored in a while, according to Spanish media.

As per Diario AS, everyone in the club holds the Polish ace in the highest esteem. No matter what happens with Vitor Roque, the veteran will continue to be the clear favorite to start in the starting lineup.

His legendary reputation and the high regard in which he is held by his teammates and coaches alike are what grant his starting status. On the other hand, although he hasn’t been playing to his full potential, the striker has been instrumental in victories against Celta and Alaves in La Liga.

What did Lewandowski say about his future?

Keep in mind that Lewandowski is 35 years old; all the more reason to marvel at his continued top-tier performance for a top team. The Poland international has said that he has no plans to retire from soccer anytime soon, as he is tied to the Catalan giants until the summer of 2026.

“I know that we are Barcelona and everyone expects us not only to win, but also to score a lot of goals,” he added. At the beginning of the season, everything was not perfect and, of course, if we do not create a lot of chances, it is difficult score goals”, he said in an interview with Sport’s Club del Deportista.

“I don’t think about what I’ve already won or what I’ve already done. I still have that feeling and that passion inside me. I think I can still play football for three or four years, because physically I feel very good.

“It will be difficult to live without being a football player after my career. But to be a coach…, I know it is a very difficult job. I am not sure that I will be prepared, because you have to be 100% focused on football.

“Now I’m telling you this, but in five or seven years I’m going to miss the locker room, the smell and this whole atmosphere, and I’ll say, okay, maybe I can try it. But for now, I don’t see myself as coach.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / Pressinphoto