Unexpectedly, talk of Robert Lewandowski, the standout striker for Barcelona, has entered the Major League Soccer (MLS) transfer market.

The 35-year-old is currently in his second season with Barcelona, having transferred from Bayern in the summer of 2022. Lewandowski became an integral part of Xavi’s lineup almost immediately, scoring 23 goals in 34 league games during the 2022-23 season to lead his team to its first La Liga championship since 2019.

He has managed to score six goals in only 13 appearances this season despite losing time with injuries. The Polish veteran is widely considered to be garnering attention from the United States despite being widely recognized as Barcelona’s primary striker, as per TUDN USA.

Chicago Fire plans exciting swoop for Lewandowski

There are always wild turns and shifts in the transfer market in the world of soccer. There has been a recent shakeup in the sports world due to the rumor that multiple MLS teams are interested in acquiring Robert Lewandowski.

Many Major League Soccer clubs have an interest in signing the ex-Bayern star during the next winter transfer window so that they may add a top-tier Designated Player striker to their roster. Thus, there is a new age of ambition in the North American league.

The Fire’s desire shows how seriously they take their quest to return to the top tier of Major League Soccer clubs after a period of recent setbacks. Signing a player of Lewandowski’s quality would indicate a commitment to greatness and a quest for trophies. The addition of a player of this caliber has the potential to reinvigorate the fan base and bring fresh eyes to the squad.

Given Chicago’s strong Polish-American community, a move to the Fire would be a natural match. Tayler Twellman on X has commented on the current rumors linking the Poland international with a transfer to Major League Soccer.

“He’s been brought up the last 5 transfer windows,” he wrote. “His people have said it’s ‘too soon.’ If this happens, I’d expect post Euros… he’d kill it in so many markets but is there anyone better for Chicago than him?!”

What did Lewandowski say about a possible MLS move?

Lewandowski’s contract with Barcelona runs until June 2026. Therefore, any American team interested in acquiring his talents would have to negotiate a hefty deal with the Spanish powerhouse.

Interestingly, the Blaugrana main man suggested the possibility of joining MLS in the future. He expressed as much during an interview with AS in September.

“Before the coronavirus pandemic, the idea of MLS was firmly in my mind. But somehow, I changed my mind afterward. After the chapter at Barcelona, that’s difficult to imagine. I don’t even think about it (going to Saudi). I’m super happy in Barcelona, in the team, in the city, with my family. As a person I am happy,” he said.

The 35-year-old’s possible move to the United States, however, is not without its difficulties. With the addition of new, high-caliber players and clubs, the level of competitiveness in the league is rising steadily. Because of his potential prominence in the MLS’ next era, the player will undoubtedly face significant pressure. Signing a player of his caliber does not come without its share of complications. The bottom line remains, as always, cost.

PHOTOS: IMAGO