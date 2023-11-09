The incomparable Barça. We’ve got what you need for how to watch Barcelona on US TV and streaming.

More than a club

Owned by its more than 150,000 members, Barcelona is unquestionably one of the most famous and successful clubs in the world. The Blaugrana can boast an incredible level of both domestic and international success on the field. The hallowed ground of Camp Nou has hosted countless legends of the game in the iconic blue and garnet striped kits. Cruyff, Ronaldinho, Puyol, Iniesta, Messi, Ronaldo – the list of icons who’ve played for Barça goes on and on.

Where can I watch Barcelona?

FC Barcelona primarily plays in La Liga, but their almost guaranteed success in league play qualifies them for other competitions as well. Here’s the breakdown for each of the main tournaments:

Watch Barcelona in La Liga:

TV: ESPN Deportes*

Streaming: ESPN+

*Most league matches each week also air on ESPN Deportes, but every so often one or two will be exclusive to ESPN+

Watch Barcelona in Copa del Rey:

TV: N/A

Streaming: ESPN+

Watch Barcelona in Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only select matches are featured on these networks. Most games are only streamed on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

Barcelona Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches are a crapshoot, depending on the specifics of the game. For the latest schedule of friendlies, visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page.

Barcelona Streaming Options

While most LaLiga matches are simulcast on ESPN Deportes, this is only in Spanish. Fubo and DirecTV Stream carry ESPN Deportes if you do go that route.

Watch Barcelona with ESPN+:

However, the better route is ESPN+. Not only is every single LaLiga game shown in both English and Spanish on the service, but the Copa del Rey is as well.

UEFA Champions League and Europa League stream in their entirety on Paramount+ in English. While some games do air on linear CBS and Univision channels, and you’ll find those networks on Fubo or DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ is a better play for UEFA action.

CBS Sports Golazo Network is free to stream, but not many UEFA games are featured on the platform.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our FC Barcelona TV schedule page.

