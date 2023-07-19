Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix desires to join LaLiga rivals Barcelona during this summer’s transfer window.

After his loan spell at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea last season, Felix had initially hoped to stay with the London club. However, the Blues decided against pursuing a permanent deal. Felix failed to make a significant impact, and the cost of purchase would have been high.

Atleti manager Diego Simeone may have taken fault with Felix’s desire to stay in London. This week, the Portugal international returned for pre-season training with the Argentine coach in Madrid. However, during the training sessions, he appeared visibly frustrated. At times, coaches demoted the Portuguese to train with the youth teams.

Felix’s jersey number taken away at Atletico Madrid

Recently, Atletico announced the 23-year-old’s No. 7 shirt, which he wore last season, returned to Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman returned to Atletico Madrid last summer.

There have been rumors that Premier League clubs like Manchester United, Newcastle, and Aston Villa are interested in acquiring Felix on loan this summer. Also, PSG is in the mix for his services. Yet, the 23-year-old seems set on signing with Barcelona.

What did Joao Felix say about his dream destination in LaLiga?

A startling interview with Fabrizio Romano reveals the 23-year-old’s next desired location.

“I’d love to play for Barca. Barcelona has always been my first choice and I’d love to join Barca. It was always my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me.”

The Camp Nou outfit is walking a financial tightrope in the transfer market. Therefore, Barcelona’s feelings about a potential transfer are less clear.

The Former Golden Boy winner struggled in LaLiga. Part of that comes from Atletico’s massive transfer fee to acquire the winger. While he has scored 34 goals in 131 games since then, he has been unable to establish himself as a regular starter under Simeone.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sportsphoto