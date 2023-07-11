Joao Felix is currently enduring a relatively tough summer back at Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese playmaker spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea. Things did not exactly go as planned in west London. Felix was sent off in his first game with the Blues and managed to score just four goals in 20 games with the Premier League side.

Chelsea had an option to purchase Felix from Atleti this summer, but elected not to exercise it.

The Portugal international is now back with the Spanish club as he prepares for the 2023/24 campaign. However, team brass have taken away his number seven shirt, leaving Felix without an official number at the moment.

Antoine Griezmann will once again don the number seven jersey during the 2023/24 campaign.

Joao Felix is training with Atleti’s youth team

Griezmann previously wore the shirt number during his first spell with Atleti. Felix then took the number seven when the Frenchman departed for Barcelona in 2019. After two campaigns in Catalonia, Griezmann arrived back in Madrid.

With Felix wearing the number seven at the time, Griezmann initially opted to chose number eight. However, the club is now allowing the Frenchman to revert back to his original number.

Along with seeing his favored number being given to a teammate, Felix has also reportedly been demoted to youth training. Mail Sport claims that the Portugal international practiced with the academy side on Monday afternoon.

Revelo then reported that Felix and club sporting director Andrea Berta were seen having an animated discussion at the end of the training session.

PSG hopeful of signing Portguese forward this summer

Atletico Madrid are obviously open to selling Felix this summer. Paris Saint-Germain remain intrigued. The Spanish side, however, are apparently still holding out for a significant transfer fee to sell the star.

Atleti previously purchased Felix from Benfica for around $140 million in 2019.

Despite the fact that Los Colchoneros want to recoup a large chunk of this fee, PSG will most likely not spend anywhere near this amount.

The Parisians, under new manager Luis Enrique, need significant reinforcements after losing Lionel Messi earlier this summer. Superstar striker Kylian Mbappe will likely depart.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images