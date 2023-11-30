Inter Miami has announced that they have sold out of season tickets for the 2024 campaign. The news is fairly surprising considering the club drastically increased prices on season ticket packages. The cheapest season ticket during the 2023 campaign was reportedly $485. However, these least-expensive seats went for $884 in the 2024 season. This is an increase of 82%.

The smallest price hike in Inter Miami season tickets came in section 121 of DRV PNK Stadium. Season ticket packages went from $745 each to $1,020, a 37% increase. A section inside the arena close to midfield, however, jumped 112%. Season ticket seats were $3,609 this past season but have now gone up to $7,650.

Inter Miami fans will still have chances to purchase single-match tickets soon. The Major League Soccer side revealed that fans can now sign up to receive further information regarding single-game tickets for the upcoming season. Those willing to sign up for the scheme will enter a special presale opportunity to buy tickets for 2024 matches.

Messi fans should brace for player to manage his minutes ahead of Copa America

Despite the increase in prices, soccer fans are willing to pay whatever it takes to watch Lionel Messi play. The superstar joined Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain back in July. Although he could not help take the club to the MLS playoffs, Messi did produce plenty of magic on the pitch in his first season in the United States. This includes scoring a dramatic late free kick in his first match with Miami and guiding the team to the Leagues Cup title.

Fans are banking that Messi will feature heavily for Miami during the 2024 season. However, this may not exactly be the case. It is expected that the Argentine star will manage the minutes he plays for the club in the first half of the season. This is to help ensure Messi will be fit and ready to go for Argentina during the 2024 Copa America. The tournament is set to be held in the United States this summer.

Club continuing to find ways to increase revenue while Messi is in Miami

Miami’s current arena, DRV PNK Stadium, currently has a capacity of 21,000 fans. This is roughly average in the North American top flight. Their new home is expected to reach 25,000 capacity, but will not be completed until 2025. This means that the club is looking at ways to maximize the amount of revenue they can generate, particularly while Messi is on the roster.

One of these avenues may be to introduce a third kit for the club. Miami currently dons pink kits for home matches and all-black uniforms for road games. Nevertheless, David Beckham, the team’s president and co-owner recently hinted that they may create a blue kit for the club’s 2024 season. As Messi Miami jerseys quickly sold out earlier this season, using a third kit would likely help sell even more shirts.

The club also previously revealed that they will enter an official partnership with Royal Caribbean. The world’s largest cruise line and Miami-based company is set to team up with the club in January. It is widely expected that Royal Caribbean will become Miami’s official new shirt sponsor. The team previously had a multi-year shirt sponsorship agreement with cryptofinance firm XBTO.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.