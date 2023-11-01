An official inquest into the death of legendary soccer star Sir Bobby Charlton has unveiled new information. The 86-year-old former player passed away in October after a battle with dementia. However, it seems as if the former Manchester United player experienced a significant fall just days before his death.

A review at Chester Coroner’s Court in England on Wednesday revealed that Charlton suffered broken ribs due to the fall. The inquest also disclosed that the former star had a series of medical issues, including contracting COVID in September. The coroner concluded that Charlton’s official cause of death was a combination of lung trauma, the fall, and dementia.

“Retired Manchester United legendary footballer Sir Bobby Charlton was admitted to Macclesfield Hospital at the age of 86 following a fall at his care home on October 16th, 2023,” read the report.

“He sustained rib fractures as he stood up and fell against a window sill due to being unsteady on his feet. He had resided at The Willows since July 2023 initially for respite and last two months of life.”

The documents also stated that Charlton received end-of-life care following the untimely fall. “[Charlton] continued to mobilize as usual following the fall until it was noted that he had swelling to his back. He was examined by the home’s GP and transported to hospital where he was placed on end-of-life care and sadly passed away on October 21st, 2023, at 03:50 hours,” continued the report.

Charlton’s funeral procession will pass by Old Trafford

United has also ironed out the final details of a memorial service for their former player. The club announced that the funeral procession will pass by United’s home stadium Old Trafford. The service will take place on Monday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. (GMT).

“The ceremony will celebrate and pay tribute to Sir Bobby’s incredible life as a husband, father, grandfather and, of course, as one of the finest footballers this country has ever produced,” the club said in an official statement.

“The procession to the cathedral will pass by Old Trafford for a moment of reflection and provide an opportunity for fans to say a final farewell to a true Manchester United legend. Further details of the service and the procession will be communicated in due course.”

Bobby Charlton death reminds fans of striker’s greatness

Charlton is one of the greatest English soccer players of all time. The former midfielder/forward helped guide England to the 1966 World Cup title. It is still the only significant trophy that the Three Lions have ever collected. Charlton also won three First Division titles and an FA Cup trophy with Manchester United as well.

The legend played over 750 total matches for the Red Devils in 17 total seasons with the club. He was even a survivor of the horrific Munich Air Disaster in 1958. A plane carrying 44 Manchester United members crashed in Germany while attempting to take off. In all, 23 people died in the incident. Charlton eventually became the last living survivor of the crash.

Following his departure from United, Charlton became the manager of Preston North End in 1973. Although initially hired as the coach, Charlton ended up playing for the Lilywhites. Charlton managed to score eight goals for the team before leaving the club in 1975.

PHOTOS: IMAGO