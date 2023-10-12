Watch every The Reds game with the World Soccer Talk Toronto FC TV schedule.

TFC was the first-ever Canadian MLS team and was one of the expansion teams that signaled the league’s rebirth in the mid-2000s.

Toronto FC TV Schedule

Toronto FC on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, October 21 06:00 PM ET Toronto FC vs. Orlando City SC ( MLS ) MLS Season Pass MLS Season Pass



Founded: 2005 (First MLS Season 2007)

Stadium: BMO Field

Manager: John Herdman

MLS Cups: 1 (2017)

Other Titles: Supporters’ Shield (2017), Canadian Championship (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020)

Where Can I Watch the TFC Match?

Every MLS game, regular season, and playoffs is on MLS Season Pass. English, Spanish, and for Canadian clubs like Toronto, French commentary is an option as well.

Nationally televised games in the United States appear on FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes. One match per week is usually featured.

Watch Toronto FC on MLS Season Pass:

The Canadian Championship (aka the Voyageurs Cup) has a selection of games shown on FOX Sports in the US.

All Leagues Cup games stream live on MLS Season Pass. Certain games are televised on FOX, FS1, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN.

Meanwhile, the CONCACAF Champions Cup is on FS1, Univision, UniMás and TUDN.

Toronto FC History

Toronto emerged in an era of revitalization for MLS. After the league shrunk down to ten teams in 2002, Real Salt Lake, Chivas USA, and, in 2005, Toronto FC were awarded, bolstering the league’s roster of clubs.

The Reds kicked off in 2007, a the brand new BMO Field near downtown Toronto. The stadium sits on the site of the old Exhibition Stadium, which had been home to the NASL’s Toronto Blizzard in the 1970s and 80s.

Toronto was popular with fans but did not reward them with results early on. TFC missed the playoffs in each of their first eight seasons, never finishing better than 11th overall. In fact, they finished dead last twice during that span.

However, they did win the Canadian Championship four times, which afforded them a frequent spot in the CONCACAF Champions League. They did, however, lose the Canadian Championship to then-USL side Montréal Impact in 2008.

The mid-2010s saw a change in fortunes in league play, however. After a runner-up effort in 2016, TFC did a treble in 2017. They won the Supporters’ Shield, MLS Cup, and Canadian Championship all in the same year. The following season, in 2018, TFC nearly became the first MLS team in almost two decades to win the CONCACAF Champions League. However, they lost the final to Chivas on penalty kicks.

This era also saw upgrades to BMO Field. An expansion added an upper deck and roof to the stadium. But this came with a catch – they now share the facility with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts football team.

Toronto FC is owned by Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment. This group also owns the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL), Toronto Marlies (AHL), Toronto Raptors (NBA), and the aforementioned Argonauts (CFL).

Don’t miss a Toronto FC Match

