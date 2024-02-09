Diego Costa, a striker who had previously played for Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, will continue his career in Brazil with Gremio. Following Botafogo’s decision to let the 35-year-old’s contract end after four months, he found himself without a club. Costa had a brief stint with Wolves before. However, his effect in England was much less than it had been during his peak years with Chelsea.

Before departing last summer, he spent eight months at Molineux, making 25 appearances and scoring just once. The veteran is most known for his three years at Chelsea. During his time at Stamford Bridge, he scored 59 goals and won the Premier League twice.

However, Costa has since signed with Gremio, moving on to a new club. As of Thursday night, the team announced: “He is Spanish, but has Brazilian blood and titles wherever he has been!

“Diego Costa arrives to strengthen Imortal’s attack. Multi-time champion in Europe, he has already worn yellow and red and will now defend the Tricolor mantle. Welcome!’

How did Costa fare in his career?

After beginning his professional career with Braga in February 2006, Costa has already played for 12 different clubs. Before joining Atletico Madrid in December 2006, he went on loan to Penafiel. Costa stayed at Braga until the season ended, albeit he only made seven appearances and scored zero goals.

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo gave Costa the nickname “new Kaka” upon his unveiling. He debuted for the team in August 2007, however he was loaned out to Celta Vigo the same month. While on loan there, the Brazil-born Spaniard became a mainstay and had a productive season.

Before the 2010-11 season, the striker had two more loan stints, one with Albacete and the other with Real Valladolid. That is when the Spaniards finally allowed him to prove himself with the first squad.

Although he started the season as a substitute for Sergio Aguero and Diego Forlan, Costa eventually earned a spot in the starting lineup. Unfortunately, he had to miss six months of football action in 2011 after injuring his knee badly in the summer.

To get back to his old level of sharpness, he went on loan to Vallecano in January of the following year. There, he had a productive loan, reaching 16 games and scoring 10 goals. That shape allowed him to make a triumphant comeback to Madrid and solidify his position as a key member of the team.

As the Colchoneros won the Copa del Rey in 2012-13, the star scored a total of 20 goals in all competitions. While Diego Simeone’s team won La Liga but lost the Champions League final, he improved upon his total by netting 36 times in 52 appearances.

Is Diego Costa a perfect Suarez replacement at Gremio?

During the 2013-14 season, Costa was at times unplayable, which led to a massive transfer to Chelsea. While playing with the Blues, the Spaniard was an integral part of the team that won the Premier League back-to-back in 2013 and 2014. He scored 59 goals in 120 games for the club.

But when he returned under Diego Simeone in January 2018, he didn’t have the same success or impact as before. He left the club for Atletico Mineiro of Brazil after scoring only 19 goals in 81 appearances throughout four years.

The 35-year-old will step up and fill the shoes of Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan international has teamed up with his ex-Barcelona teammates, Messi, Busquets, and Alba in Miami.

