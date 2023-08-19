Fulham star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is set to join Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

The Serbia international has been linked with a move to the Middle East for much of the summer. He previously claimed that he would never play for Fulham ever again after the Premier League club blocked the move.

Nevertheless, Mitrovic did feature in the club’s opening match of the season.

Soccer transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is claiming that the deal between the two teams has been agreed.

According to Romano, documents are set to be signed and a medical has been scheduled in Paris. Evening Standard is reporting that Al Hilal will pay Fulham around $58 million for the 28-year-old striker.

The Cottagers previously rejected a bid of about $44 million from the Middle Eastern team.

Fulham coach claimed star missed match due to injury

Mitrovic was not named in manager Marco Silva’s squad for their matchup with Brentford on Saturday. Prior to the fixture, Silva claimed that his star striker was missing the match due to a minor injury setback. “[Mitrovic] is out because he rolled his ankle in the last game. He is not doing work with his teammates because of the injury,” claimed Silva.

“The injury is not going to be serious. He’s not going to be out for three or four weeks. It’s in the other foot [from his ankle injury last season]. It’s not the same. It was when he jumped in the game [against Everton].”

Cottagers could turn to American to fill void

Fulham will now have a huge hole to fill up front with the departure of Mitrovic. The star striker led the club last season with 14 Premier League goals. He was a significant reason for the team’s rise to the top half of the table during the 2022/23 campaign.

Recent reports have suggested that Fulham would be interested in signing Folarin Balogun should Mitrovic leave. Arsenal is currently demanding a fee in the region of $57 million for the USMNT striker. Nevertheless, the Cottagers are reluctant to use all of their incoming Mitrovic money on Balogun. The two Premier League teams will likely continue negotiations for the budding star.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images