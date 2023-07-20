It has been reported that Aleksandar Mitrović has sworn to never play for Fulham again and has blamed the club for preventing a transfer due to high transfer fees. Two proposals from Al-Hilal for the Serbian international player were turned down by Fulham, the most recent one being for $32 million.

Sky Sports reports that Premier League club Fulham is asking for $67 million to part with its star striker. He scored 14 goals a season ago, while also making headlines for a lengthy suspension. Consequently, the article alleges that Mitrović has informed his family he would never play for Fulham again and is ‘mad’ with the club’s efforts to obstruct his departure.

Mitrović was on the fence about joining the team for their summer pre-season tour of the United States. His agent, Pini Zahavi, ultimately persuaded Mitrović to join. Now, Zahavi requested that the London outfit reduce its asking price of Mitrović to $45 million.

Astronomical salary awaits Aleksandar Mitrović if he leaves Fulham

By switching to Al-Hilal, Mitrović may increase his weekly salary from around $150,000 to around $510,000. The 28-year-old striker has high hopes of joining the Saudi club.

In addition to Neves, Al-Hilal spent about $128 million for two players. Serbian international Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio and Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly signed this summer. Following their unsuccessful attempt to lure Romelu Lukaku to join their project, they have now set their sights on Mitrović. The Serbian remains under contract with Fulham until June 2026.

history of tension between two clubs

Disputes with the Craven Cottage faithful are nothing new for the Saudi Pro League team. Al-Hilal offered $22 million to Fulham manager Marco Silva. The 45-year-old turned down the outrageous offer. Therefore, the Riyadh-based club went with Jorge Jesus, also a Portuguese, instead.

Saudi clubs are not done targeting Marco Silva, either. Al Ahly offered a lucrative deal to the manager to come to the Saudi Pro League not long after the Mitrovic news came out.

