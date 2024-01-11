Legendary soccer coach Sven-Goran Eriksson has revealed that he has terminal pancreatic cancer. The former manager previously became the first foreign coach to ever take charge of the England national team. After leaving the Three Lions in 2026, the Swede went on to manage Manchester City, Leicester City, and a host of other national teams.

During an interview with BBC, Eriksson claimed that the disease was found after he went to the hospital for another issue. “I thought I was fully healthy but suddenly I had a small stroke so I fell and my children took me to the hospital,” Eriksson told the news outlet. “After one day of examination they told me I had five small strokes, but said ‘No problem, you will recover 100% from that.'”

“But worse is they said I have cancer which they can’t operate on. They said they will give me treatment and medicine to try and live as long as possible. I have that diagnosis and they can’t operate, unfortunately.”

“When you get a message like that, you appreciate every day and you are happy when you wake up in the morning and you feel OK, so that’s what I’m doing.”

Swede has had a lengthy and impressive coaching career

Before taking England to the 2002 and 2006 World Cup tournaments, the Swede began his coaching career with Degerfors in 1977. He then moved to Gothenburg two years later, eventually winning the Swedish title, two Swedish cups, and the 1981 UEFA Cup.

Following the triumphs in his native country, Eriksson switched to some top European clubs beginning in the early 1980s. The coach took over at Benfica before spending a large portion of the next 17 years of his career in Italy. He was hired to manage Roma in 1984 and then spent spells with Fiorentina, Sampdoria, and Lazio. Eriksson departed the latter club to coach the Three Lions.

After a series of stops in China, Eriksson completed his impressive coaching career with the Philippines national team. The veteran manager eventually left the team in January 2019. He has been retired from the sidelines ever since.

Sven-Goran Eriksson claims to be living a normal life despite cancer

Unfortunately, Eriksson has claimed that the cancer is essentially untreatable. In the interview, the former coach admitted that he has been given a serious diagnosis. According to the Swede, he may only have a year left to live. This is also the best-case scenario.

Despite the terrible news, Eriksson has proclaimed that his daily routine remains fairly typical. “I live a totally normal life,” continued the coach. “I’m not in hospital. I go now and then for a visit, but I live at home, and I have friends here. Christmas and New Year, the whole family were here – a lot of people.”

“I’m going out to try and exercise as much as possible, which is less than it was one year ago, but I have a normal life.”

Upon hearing the unfortunate news, former England captain Wayne Rooney issued a touching statement on the coach. “Sad news this morning. Thoughts are with Sven-Goran Eriksson and his family,” Rooney wrote on X. “A brilliant coach and a special person. Loved and respected by everyone. We’re all with you Sven, keep fighting.”

PHOTOS: IMAGO