Real Madrid is already doing its homework on a potential transfer in the summer of 2024. According to a Spanish report, the LaLiga giants are tracking Sunderland youngster Jobe Bellingham. The 18-year-old midfielder is Real star Jude Bellingham’s younger brother.

El Nacional is claiming that Real recently sent scouts to watch the younger Bellingham brother play in an international match. Jobe is currently in the England U19 youth setup. The Young Lions faced the Montenegro U19s on October 11th and Real execs were in the crowd. Real president Florentino Perez asked the club’s chief scout, Juni Calafat, to send staff members to the matchup.

Young Bellingham brother impressing for club, country

Jobe only just moved to Sunderland earlier this summer from Birmingham City. Despite being a highly rated prospect, the Black Cats grabbed the younger Bellingham brother for less than $2 million. The attacking midfielder has started every Championship match for Sunderland this season. Regularly deployed as an attacking midfielder, Jobe has picked up two goals and an assist in league play so far for his new club.

Previously, Real hit the jackpot when they splashed out around $112 million for Jude Bellingham this summer. Despite costing the club a pretty penny, the former Borussia Dortmund has been incredible for Real during the 2023/24 campaign. In fact, Jude already has 10 goals in as many matches for the Spanish giants this season. Real sits atop the LaLiga table thanks to Jude’s efforts.

Jobe and Jude Bellingham could play together at Real Madrid for years

Real officials will be hoping that Jobe would be interested in a move to Spain due to his older brother’s place in the team. While Sunderland did only just sign the starlet, they will most likely ask for a significantly higher fee to sell the player in 2024.

Jude is under contract at Real until the summer of 2029. It also seems unlikely that he will depart the club any time soon due to his stellar play. This means that the two Bellingham brothers could have a long-term future alongside each other with the Spanish team.

