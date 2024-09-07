As two former Manchester United forwards, Anthony Martial and Memphis Depay, approach the next phases of their careers, they may soon find themselves facing off in Brazil.

Both players shared the field in Manchester during the 2015-16 season. However, they are now reportedly close to finalizing moves to Brazilian clubs—Martial to Flamengo and Depay to Corinthians.

After nearly a decade with Manchester United, Anthony Martial’s time in the Premier League came to an end this summer; the club released him as a free agent.

In the months since the 28-year-old has been linked with several potential moves to Turkey and Italy.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, he even turned down offers to stay in the Premier League. However, despite multiple rumours and reported interest, the French striker has yet to find a new club.

Most recently, Martial was the subject of a public rejection by Lille. This has left the Frenchman looking for opportunities elsewhere.

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, Flamengo, one of Brazil’s most prestigious clubs, has emerged as a potential destination.

The Rio-based team needs a new striker after their talismanic forward Pedro suffered an ACL injury; leaving him sidelined for an extended period. Thus, they have identified Martial as the ideal replacement despite his injury-prone past.

A new destination for ageing stars?

While Saudi Arabia, China, and the United States have long been favoured destinations for ageing players seeking a fresh start and a healthy paycheck, 2024 may mark the rise of Brazil as a new contender.

Though Brazilian clubs may lack the financial muscle of Saudi Arabia, the country’s rich soccer history remains an appealing draw; particularly for players who seek both a new challenge and a romantic connection to the sport’s heritage.

For Martial, a move to Flamengo would provide a chance to reinvigorate his career; especially in an environment where attacking play thrives. Their passionate fanbase and historic success could provide the ideal setting for him to reignite his form after several injury-riddled seasons in England.

Moreover, at 28 years old, Martial should be entering the peak years of his career. However, recurring injuries have hampered his progress, making this potential move to Flamengo a pivotal moment in his career.

Another ex-teammate to follow?

Memphis Depay, another former Manchester United forward, will also reportedly make the transatlantic journey to Brazil. The Dutch international, who parted ways with Atletico Madrid after Euro 2024, has been a free agent since then. Despite rumours linking him to other European clubs, the winger seems to have chosen a different path.

Reports from Globoesporte indicate that Depay is close to joining Corinthians, one of Brazil’s most storied clubs, on a lucrative $131,000-a-week contract. He has allegedly turned down offers from a La Liga club in favour of a move to Sao Paulo, where Corinthians hope to revive their fortunes in the league.

Currently struggling in 17th place, Timão are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements, and Depay’s technical skills and versatility would be a valuable asset.

The unfortunate duo arrived at Manchester United in 2015 under then-manager Louis van Gaal. Depay, who was seen as the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo, donned the iconic No. 7 jersey, while Martial took the No. 9 shirt. Both players arrived with high expectations, but neither fully realized their potential at Old Trafford.

Photo credits: IMAGO / BSR Agency.