A new twist has emerged in the potential sale of Everton. Two American investment groups are reportedly duelling to take over the team officially.
The Merseyside club is currently embattled in a series of financial issues and a relegation battle.
It was reported earlier this week that 777 Partners were the clear favorites to purchase Everton from Farhad Moshiri.
The British-Iranian businessman is supposedly asking for around $745 million for the team. 777, a Miami-based investment group, is led by Joshua Wander and Steven Pasko.
The conglomerate was founded in 2015 and has already invested in multiple soccer teams. This includes Sevilla, Standard Liege, Genoa, Vasco de Gama, Hertha, Red Star, and Melbourne Victory.
777 Partners want to learn Everton’s fate before buying club
While 777 Partners remains interested in Everton, they reportedly want to wait and see if the club can avoid relegation before deciding.
The Toffees entered the weekend sitting 17th in the Premier League table. Two more matches remain on the fixture list before the campaign ends on May 28th.
Mail Sport is claiming that while 777 have supposedly met Moshiri’s asking price, they want guarantees that the club will remain in the English top flight. This would force the potential sale to stale for at least a week.
Fellow U.S. investment group eager to get deal done
Nevertheless, MSP Sports Capital have seemingly leapfrogged over 777 Partners in the pecking order. MSP is a global private equity firm led by Jahm Najafi. The billionaire previously had an interest in purchasing fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
Najafi’s group is apparently ready to offer Moshiri the $745 million regardless of whether the club is relegated or not.
MSP’s willingness to get a deal done could fast-track a deal with Moshiri. The aforementioned British news outlet claims that a deal could be done as early as next week. Like 777, MSP also had ties with several European soccer clubs. This includes Denmark’s Brondby, Portugal’s GD Estoril Praia, and AD Alcorcon in Spain.
Photo credit: IMAGO / Matthias Koch
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $9.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $12.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $4.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $4.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season