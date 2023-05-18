Everton finally look set to change ownership in the near future. The Daily Mail is claiming that the Merseyside club will be sold to American investors as early as next week. Farhad Mashiri is hoping to offload Everton for around $745 million.

According to the British news outlet, Miami-based investment company 777 Partners are currently the frontrunners to buy the club. The conglomerate, led by Joshua Wander and Steven Pasko, was founded in 2015 and has already invested in multiple soccer teams. This includes Sevilla, Standard Liege, Genoa, Vasco de Gama, Hertha, Red Star, and Melbourne Victory.

Everton could be sold to 777 Partners if club avoids relegation

However, 777 Partners would apparently prefer to wait and see if Everton are relegated before making the massive purchase. The Toffees are currently 17th in the Premier League table, one point from the drop zone. A trip to Wolves and a home match against Bournemouth are the only two matches remaining on the fixture list. The English top flight ends on May 28th.

Along with a possible relegation, Everton is also experiencing a series of financial issues. The club is facing serious Financial Fair Play charges, delays with their new $625 million stadium, and possibly even a lawsuit should they remain in the Premier League.

Second American investment group also in the running

Nevertheless, multiple investors are still interested in the club. MSP Sports Capital is seen as a potential backup plan should 777 Partners back out of a deal. MSP is a global private equity firm led by Jahm Najafi. The Iranian-American billionaire currently co-owns the NBA’s Phoenix Suns. He also previously had interest in purchasing Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton fans will surely be excited if a deal is done soon. Current club owner Farhad Moshiri initially invested in the Toffees back in 2016. Although it began as a minority stake, Moshiri eventually took control of 94% of the club by 2022. Along with Everton’s poor showing on the pitch, there have also been allegations that Moshiri is merely a frontman for Uzbek-Russian Oligarch Alisher Usmanov.

The Merseyside club is clearly in the middle of a very difficult period under Moshiri. However, an ownership change could be the first step in helping to right the ship.

777 Partners is also a major investor in soccer streaming service Fanatiz.

Photo: IMAGO / News Images