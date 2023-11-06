Endrick, the 17-year-old sensation representing Palmeiras, earned his first call-up to play for Brazil. He is part of the 23-man squad to play in World Cup qualifying games against Colombia and Argentina. Brazil’s squad is facing several key injuries, including knocks to Neymar and Casemiro. That may afford one of the best young talents in the country to represent the Selecao in two major fixtures.

The Palmeiras forward rose to prominence as a dominant force in the Palmeiras youth teams. He scored 165 goals in 169 games with the youth teams. As a 16-year-old, he made his debut with the Palmeiras first team, scoring a goal not long after to make him the second-youngest scorer in Brasileirão history. He was a quiet candidate to be on the squad for Brazil at the 2022 World Cup. It would have been an invaluable experience. However, his potential locked up a move to Real Madrid.

Now, his progression continues to play for the Selecao. Endrick is no guarantee to start or even play with Brazil. However, picking Endrick and leaving out Richarlison is a major decision for Brazil manager Fernando Diniz. While the absences of Casemiro and Neymar are out of his control, Richarlison is one of the players with ample national team experience in the current makeup of Brazil.

To combat that, Diniz called up eight forwards. Endrick, while he may be at the bottom of the pecking order, may have an opportunity to make his debut.

Endrick would make history with an appearance

If Endrick does play, he would instantly go into history with the Selecao. When Brazil travels to Colombia for its first World Cup qualifier of the November international window, Endrick will be 17 years three months and 26 days. He would be the youngest player for Brazil in its history. He would still trail Pele, the three-time World Cup winner and icon of the sport, and two others for that record with Brazil.

Regardless, Endrick could join Vitor Roque as the recent teenage debutants for Brazil. Those two will be rivals with Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, if all goes to plan with their careers.

Brazil looking for new life in qualifying

Endrick and the rest of the Brazil side will face the task of bouncing back from a disappointing October window in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. A draw against Venezuela preceded a loss at Uruguay Suddenly, Brazil is third in the CONMEBOL qualifying table after four games. Moreover, it must take on two of the elites in South America without Neymar or Casemiro.

After scoring five goals in its first game against Bolivia, Brazil has scored twice in its last three games in qualifying. It hopes Endrick can be a potential answer to the goal-scoring woes, even if it must go up against Argentina and Colombia, which have conceded a combined two goals in eight total games in qualifying.

Fans in the United States can watch Endrick potentially make his debut against Colombia on Fanatiz. There are still no updates on TV coverage for the Brazil game against Argentina in Rio de Janeiro.

PHOTOS: IMAGO