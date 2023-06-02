Bayern Munich is reportedly ready to part ways with three key players during the summer transfer period in something of a rebuild under Thomas Tuchel. According to Bild, the club will be open to offers for Sadio Mane, Leroy Sane, and Serge Gnabry. The German outlet has made the claims as Bayern endured a fairly disappointing season to their standards.

While the German giants collected their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title, Bayern brass wasn’t thrilled with the overall campaign. The club was knocked out of the DFB-Pokal and Champions League competitions at the quarterfinal stage. Team officials even made a managerial change in mid-March when they swapped Julian Nagelsmann for Thomas Tuchel.

Mane fined, suspended for fight with teammate

Mane and Sane previously scrapped following a demoralizing 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in April. The Senegal international reportedly punched the German in the mouth inside the team’s dressing room. Mane picked up a fine and a one-match suspension for his role in the altercation.

The former Liverpool star only just arrived at Bayern last summer. While Mane entered the fray with much fanfare, the forward only had a decent season. He managed to score 12 goals and add six assists in 38 total games with his new club.

Bayern seeking rebuild after ‘disappointing’ season

Sane had a better scoring season than his teammates, netting 14 goals and 10 assists during the 2022/23 campaign. However, the German made just 20 starts in Bundesliga play for the club. Sane could very well be searching for more playing time.

Gnabry, much like Sane, produced a solid season as well. The versatile attacker scored 17 goals throughout various competitions in the campaign. Nevertheless, he also couldn’t nail down a regular starting spot on the season either.

The summer could very well be crucial times for Bayern. Team brass fired chief executive Oliver Kahn and board member Hasan Salihamidzic on the same day as the Bavarians lifted the Bundesliga trophy. Now it seems as if the team will attempt an overhaul across their attack. Potentially selling the aforementioned trio would certainly raise adequate funds for the rebuild.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Claus Bergmann